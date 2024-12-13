Akwaaba Mining Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, December 13, 2024 - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters placed before the shareholders at its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on December 13, 2024 were approved.
Number of Directors Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five.
Election of Directors Allan Green, Andreas Marangos, Michael Novak, Iyad Jarbou, and Heidy Arocha were elected to the board of directors of the Company.
Appointment of Auditors Buckley Dodds CPA was appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
Stock Option Plan The Stock Option Plan of the Company was re-approved by the shareholders.
FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY INFORMATION
This release contains statements that are forward looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
