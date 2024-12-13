Delivery of Meeting Materials During Postal Strike

Hong Kong, December 13, 2024 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) ("QRC" or the "Company") announces that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, it may be unable to make timely delivery by mail to its beneficial shareholders of the meeting materials relating to its annual general meeting to be held on January 10, 2025 (the "Meeting").

A copy of the notice of meeting and management information circular for the Meeting has been posted under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's web page at https://queensrdcapital.com under the tab "Investors".

In addition to the usual annual general meeting business (receiving annual financial statements, setting the number of directors, electing directors and appointing auditors), shareholders will be asked at the Meeting to consider and approve resolutions to:

amend the Company's memorandum and articles of association to grant the board certain powers to deal with fractions of the Company's common shares resulting from any consolidation or division of the same; approve the consolidation of the Company's common shares on a 10:1 basis; and amend and restate the Company's memorandum and articles of association to reflect the consolidation.

If you are a registered shareholder of QRC who holds your QRC shares in your own name, you will receive the meeting materials, including a form of proxy, by courier. If you are an objecting beneficial shareholder who holds your shares through an intermediary (such as a brokerage firm) please contact your intermediary and obtain a voting instruction form to instruct your intermediary as to how your shares are to be voted. If you are a non-objecting beneficial shareholder, please contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., on the Shareholder Enquiry Line at 1-800-564-6253 (International: 514-982-7555). The Company can provide a copy by email of the notice of meeting and management information circular to any beneficial shareholder requesting such documents, but the voting instruction form can only be provided by your intermediary or Computershare.

The Company will continue to monitor the status of the postal strike and, if the strike concludes, the Company will mail the meeting materials to its non-objecting beneficial holders if it can be done in a timely manner prior to the Meeting.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend-paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

