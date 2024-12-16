Orosur Mining Inc Announces Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, December 16, 2024 - Orosur Mining Inc.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
OROSUR MINING INC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
X
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify) iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
1832 Asset Management L.P.
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Toronto, Canada
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|
Name
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
09/12/2024
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
11/12/2024
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.720186%
|
5.720186%
|
13,477,904
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|
Equity:
CA6871961059
|
13,477,904
|
5.720186%
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
13,477,904
|
5.720186%
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
Settlementxii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
|
X
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) (ultimate controlling person)
|
Dynamic Precious Metals Fund (mutual fund managed by 1832AMLP) (see additional information below)
|
5.720186%
|
0%
|
5.720186%
|
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
1832 Asset Management L.P.
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
5.720186%
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) - 1832AMLP was formed as a limited partnership under the laws of Ontario, Canada, and its general partner is 1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc., each of which are a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia.
Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Precious Metals Fund and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund.
|
Place of completion
|
Toronto
|
Date of completion
|
11/12/2024
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
View the original press release on accesswire.com