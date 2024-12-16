Endurance Extends Reliance Mineralization Significantly at Depth and Discovers New Zone - New Lower Imperial Zone With 7.18 gpt Gold over 8.3 m Including 28.08 gpt gold over 1.7 m

Vancouver, December 16, 2024 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the deepest drill test to date at the Reliance Gold Project at the Imperial Zone. Drill hole DDH24-106 successfully intersected the down-dip extension of the Imperial Zone and discovered a new deeper mineralized zone an additional 210 metres ('m") vertically below Imperial. These deep intersections significantly expand the deep growth potential at Reliance.

Highlights include:

Imperial Zone returned 3.51 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 6.7 m including 10.34 gpt gold over 1.7 m commencing at 386.9 m downhole depth. Successfully extended the Imperial Zone at depth by 185 m down dip.

New Lower Imperial Zone discovered 210 m vertically below Imperial: 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m including 28.08 gpt gold over 1.7 m, within a wider intersection of 4.47 gpt gold over 15.3 m commencing at 608.3 m downhole depth. A new wide mineralized structure hosted within gabbro in the footwall of the Royal Shear.

This deep Lower Imperial Zone intersection successfully demonstrates that the Royal Shear structure hosts gold mineralization over a vertical distance of 1.1 km and remains open to expansion.

Six (6) other high-grade mineralized veins and breccias were intersected between the Imperial and Lower Imperial Zones ranging from 0.5 m to 5.0 m drill length. The three (3) most significant intercepts were: 4.76 gpt Gold over 3.5 m, including 31.50 gpt Gold over 0.4 m, 7.79 gpt Gold over 0.5 m, 1.97 gpt Gold over 5.0m, including 20.10 gpt Gold over 0.4 m,

The 2024 drilling program is now complete with twenty-six (26) drill holes completed for 7,303 m drilled. Results are pending for ten (10) holes.

"This deepest hole to date at Reliance successfully demonstrates a strong orogenic gold system with over one kilometre of vertical extent and 1.5 kilometer of strike extent." stated Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "Wide-spaced drilling along the Royal Shear host structure continues to deliver with about 70% of diamond drill holes returning significant gold mineralization. New zones continue to be discovered including the newly discovered Lower Imperial Zone returning 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 metres and the Lower Crown Zone, reported last month, returning 7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 metres. Results are still expected on additional holes but already the 2024 drilling program has been a complete success and has provided excellent potential to further grow the Reliance Gold system in the next drilling campaign."

DDH24-106 was targeted to test below the previously reported deepest intersection at the Imperial Zone and successfully intersected the Imperial Zone as reported above with 3.51 gpt gold over 6.7 m, including 10.34 gpt gold over 1.7 m. This intersection is a 185 m down dip step-out from the Imperial Zone intersection in DDH24-083 (2.19 gpt gold over 12.1 m) and a 340 m down dip step-out to the northwest from the Lower Crown intersection previously reported in DDH24-103 (7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m). The Imperial Zone and the Lower Crown Zone are in similar structural settings and are interpreted to be the same mineralized structure within the Royal Shear. No deep drill testing has yet been completed between these three very encouraging widely spaced gold intersections.

Continued drilling of DDH24-106 below Imperial also intersected the new Lower Imperial mineralized zone in the structural footwall of the Imperial Zone. This new zone is hosted in a coarse-grained gabbro intrusive that exhibits gold-bearing crackle breccia and veinlet textures associated with arsenopyrite. The lower contact of the gabbro body assayed 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m, including 28.08 gpt gold over 1.7 m, while the upper contact zone of the gabbro assayed 4.35 gpt gold over 2.0 m. Collectively the entire gabbro body in this area assayed 4.47 gpt gold over 15.3 m, from a down hole depth of 608.3 m to 623.6 m. To date, this is the deepest drill intersection on the property. The drill hole was stopped at 650 m depth with potential for the mineralization to continue at depth.

Results from an additional ten (10) drill holes remain to be reported. A complete list of 2024 assay results is reported in Table 1. All results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 70% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are shown on the Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 1 and Imperial Zone Cross Section in Figure 2. The drill collar location for DDH24-106 is identified on the Drill Hole Location Map in Figure 3.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold were re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: Reliance - Inclined Longitudinal Section Royal Shear - 2024 Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/233898_2a0c17a06434c82b_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Reliance - Imperial Zone Cross Section Royal Shear

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/233898_2a0c17a06434c82b_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Reliance Property 2024 - Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/233898_2a0c17a06434c82b_004full.jpg





Table 1 - 2024 Reliance Drill Hole Results - December 16, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/233898_2a0c17a06434c82b_005full.jpg

