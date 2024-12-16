URZ3 Energy Corp. Engages Alphai News Corp. for Digital Media and Capital Markets Communications

Vancouver, December 16, 2024 - URZ3 Energy Corp. ("URZ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: URZ; OTCQB: NVDEF) announces it has engaged Alphai News Corp. ("Alphai") to provide comprehensive digital media and capital markets communications services, starting on January 20, 2025. This collaboration aims to enhance the Company's online visibility and strengthen engagement with potential investors and shareholders.

Under an agreement, Alphai will assist the Company with targeted promotional activities across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X, among others, and including advertising networks. The goal is to increase awareness of the Company and its ongoing projects within the resource and uranium energy sector.

The engagement with Alphai will initially run for a period of six months, with the option to extend beyond this term. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to grant Alphai 400,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per stock option for a period of two years. The stock options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25% vesting each quarter. The options have been granted in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy.

In addition, the Company will provide Alphai with a working budget of $145,000 paid in cash, which will be allocated to marketing programs and third-party services aimed at maximizing outreach and investor engagement. The agreement with Alphai is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Alphai News Corp.

Alphai News Corp is a Vancouver based digital marketing firm specializing in online communications and social media strategy for corporate outreach. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Alphai (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About URZ3 Energy Corp.

URZ3 Energy Corp. is a company focused on the exploration and development of uranium energy projects, and currently holds several gold projects in Nevada.

For more information about URZ3 Energy Corp., please visit www.URZ3.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

URZ3 Energy Corp.



Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 307-6450

Email: info@URZ3.com

Website: www.URZ3.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

