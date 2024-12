Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual General Meeting

CRANBROOK, December 16, 2024 - Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL) (the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 16th, 2024 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC.

Elected the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Charles C. (Chuck) Downie, Timothy J. Termuende, Jesse T. Campbell, Glen J. Diduck, William R. (Bill) Bennett and Paul Reynolds; Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; Passed a resolution approving the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan;

Eagle Plains remains active in the junior mining space, with steady project acquisitions and ongoing exploration projects underway targeting a variety of commodities located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon. The Company remains financially healthy and currently holds ~$8.2M cash in treasury, over $1,200,000 in investments, ~$1,500,000 in real estate and hard assets and carries no debt. TerraLogic Exploration Inc., EPL's 100%-owned subsidiary, continues to generate significant revenue through its mineral exploration consulting activities for third-party clients in addition to providing valuable intellectual capital to Eagle Plains. The creation of Osprey Power Inc. positions Eagle Plains with the opportunity to supply clean, renewable energy to the Canadian power grid.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $38M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com