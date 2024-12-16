Rugby Resources Ltd. Terminates its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing and Revises its Planned Exploration Program

Vancouver, Dec. 16, 2024 - Rugby Resources Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) reports that it has terminated the previously announced private placement financing and has postponed plans to drill the Cobrasco Copper Project in the coming weeks. The decisions result from a change to regulations in Colombia that govern drilling activities in forest reserves. The Company will now assess how to move the project forward under the changed rules.

In 2022, Resolution 110 was introduced which permitted activities, including drilling, in forested areas under strict specific rules. The Company used the provisions of that Resolution to advance drilling in areas within Cobrasco that met the defined characteristics. New Resolution 1705 removes the exemption and requires the completion and approval of an environmental baseline study called a Forestry Extraction.

Bryce Roxburgh commented, "This regulation change is profoundly disappointing as we were in the process of funding a drilling program at Cobrasco to begin work in the coming weeks. That program was designed to demonstrate the scale of the Cobrasco Copper Project and facilitate longer term funding for the Company. In the interim, we will source funding to advance our very prospective gold and silver projects in Argentina. We have considerable experience and success in Argentina, experience that will be applied to potential discoveries at El Zanjon and Venidero. We will provide an update on these plans in the coming weeks".

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting "discovery stage" exploration on targets in Argentina, Australia, Chile and Colombia. Rugby has a copper-gold-iron oxide target near Antofagasta and in Argentina, the focus is on high grade gold-silver discoveries near existing mines in the prolifically mineralized Santa Cruz Province.

Rugby benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or has been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at: www.rugbyresourcesltd.com

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications

Tel: 604-688-4941 Fax: 604-688-9532

Toll free: 1-855-688-4941

Suite 1890 - 1075 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9

info@rugbyresourcesltd.com



