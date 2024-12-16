Update Regarding Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) wishes to announce that it cancelled its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") due to the Canada Post strike and the anticipated delays in delivering Meeting materials. The new Meeting and record dates will be announced after Canada Post resumes its regular services.

The Company's annual and interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ under the profile of Lexston Mining Corporation.

The Registrar of Companies has granted the Company an extension of six months to hold its annual general meeting for the year 2024, with the new deadline set for June 30, 2025.

The Company appreciates the understanding and patience of its shareholders and stakeholders as it navigates this situation.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

