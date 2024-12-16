Generation Mourns Passing of Board Member Paul Murphy

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) ("Gen Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to announce the passing of Paul Murphy, who served as the Company's Lead Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as well as a valued member of the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Kerry Knoll, Chairman of Gen Mining remarked: "This is a moment of great sadness for the entire Generation team. We have lost a brilliant director as well as a wonderful friend. Paul joined the Board of the Company in 2019 and has provided invaluable counsel and guidance to us all. On behalf of the Company and the Board, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Paul's family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Paul Murphy was a Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1981 to 2010 including serving as National Mining Leader from 2004 to 2010. Throughout his career, Mr. Murphy worked primarily in the resource sector, with a client list that included major international oil and gas, and mining companies. Mr. Murphy held the positions of Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Guyana Goldfields Inc. from 2010 until 2019, Chief Financial Officer at G2 Goldfields Inc. from March 2020 until June 2021 and Chief Financial Officer of GPM Metals Inc. from 2012 to 2018. In addition to serving on the Company's Board, Mr. Murphy was Chairman of Alamos Gold Inc. and a Director of Collective Mining Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216023003/en/

Contact

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 640-2934 (O)

(416) 567-2440 (M)

jlevy@genmining.com