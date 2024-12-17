York Harbour Announces Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, December 16, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (CSE: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one- transferable warrant. Each warrant (a "Warrant") is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 per common share for 5 years from closing (the "Private Placement")

The Company anticipates a lead order from Mr. Blair Naughty, CEO and President of the Company, for the Private Placement. Upon completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Naughty's investment combined with his existing holdings will further increase his equity stake in the Company, currently at 14.8% to approximately 20%. The Company deeply appreciates the backing from all of its strategic shareholders and the broader investment community.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The Company has recently closed the first milestone of an Option Agreement with Firetail Resources Limited on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Additionally, York Harbour holds a 100%-interest in the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, situated next to the Trans-Canada Highway and only 27 km from a deep-water port at Turf Point, Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

