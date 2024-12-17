Doubleview Gold Corp Adds to Its Mineral Claims at the Hat Project

Vancouver, December 17, 2024 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claims at its Polymetallic Hat Porphyry Project ("the Hat Project"), located in northwestern British Columbia.

The Company has staked nine additional mineral claims at the eastern side of the Hat Project, bringing the total area claimed to 18,114 hectares.

Mr. Shirvani, president & CEO of Doubleview stated, "expanding the mineral claims demonstrates the Company's unwavering commitment to advancing the Hat Project. This year's successful exploration program, which included 10,000 metres of additional drilling, highlights the Project's promising future. With significant copper, cobalt and scandium content, the Hat Project stands as a major resource of critical minerals in Canada."

The first 3 drill holes of the 2024 drill campaign were announced on October 16, 2024.

Highlights and significant downhole intervals include the following:

Drill hole H072:

686.0m of 0.23% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 64 g/t Co, 0.33 g/t Ag and 25.7 g/t Sc (0.38% CuEq*)

including 154.0m of 0.66% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 112 g/t Co, 0.96 g/t Ag and 24 g/t Sc (1.07% CuEq*)

including 62.0m of 1.12% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au, 173 g/t Co, 1.62 g/t Ag and 23.9 g/t Sc (1.81 % CuEq*)

including 2.0m of 5% Cu, 2.96 g/t Au, 511 g/t Co, 5.03 g/t Ag and 7 g/t Sc (7.48% CuEq*)

Drill hole H073:

109m of 0.29% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 83 g/t Co, 0.47 g/t Ag and 29.6 g/t Sc (0.5% CuEq*).

Drill hole H074:

128 m of 0.18%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 82 g/t Co, 0.29 g/t Ag and 29 g/t Sc (0.33% CuEq*)

Notes:

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

- Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent:

Au price (US$/oz): 1900; Ag price (US$/oz): 24; Cu price (US$/lb): 4; Co price (US$/lb): 22.

Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%.

* Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84). Scandium is not part of the copper equivalent calculation.

The Company's is awaiting the results of the remaining 15 drill holes which will be announced when the analytical results from the laboratory are available, and the data compilation and QA/QC procedures are completed. These results are going to contribute to the updated mineral resource estimate ('MRE 2.0').

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview is a mineral resource exploration and development company that is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Company's flagship Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat Deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate, which was announced in the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million

lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

The Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.

Qualified Person:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the written technical disclosure contained in the news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

