Urano Energy Appoints Kyle Kimmerle to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2024 - Urano Energy Corp., (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano") announced today the appointment of Mr. Kyle Kimmerle as Director, effective December 12, 2024.

Kyle Kimmerle, Director

Kyle Kimmerle has a deep understanding of underground and surface mining having been a miner for many years. He comes from a family with deep roots in the mining industry of Southeastern Utah. His family has been involved in the region's mining activities for over 90 years, beginning with his great-grandfather, who established and operated a vanadium mill and several nearby mines at Cottonwood Creek in the 1930's.

Mr. Kimmerle currently serves as the Managing Member of Kimmerle Mining LLC, a company that holds significant mineral property interests in the region. He is also the President of Three Step Resources Inc., a contract mining company that is actively engaged in uranium production in Utah. With extensive experience in mine operations, permitting, and a thorough understanding of the Colorado Plateau deposits, Mr. Kimmerle offers invaluable local expertise, a deep understanding of all aspects of underground mining and a wealth of historical data on the region's uranium and vanadium occurrences.

Stock Option Grant

In accordance with the appointment, Mr. Kimmerle has been granted 200,000 stock options at a price of $0.12 CDN, effective December 17, 2024. The stock options vest over a period of eighteen months, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 6 months thereafter until fully vested.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company focused on conventional uranium assets in the United States. The Company also holds a portfolio of gold and copper projects in Canada.

