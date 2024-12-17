Bunker Hill Mining Intersects High-Grade Zinc-Lead-Silver Mineralization Adjacent to Existing Underground Infrastructure

HIGHLIGHTS

Multiple high-grade polymetallic (Zn, Pb, Ag) zones intersected in the upper part of the mine, including: 14.7% Zn 5.2% Pb and 2.10 Ag Opt over 13.2 ft from 380-396.4 ft, DH 7099 8.83% Zn 2.95% Pb and .85 Ag Opt over 13.5 ft from 361.5-375 ft, DH 7093 4.99% Zn 1.40% Pb and .48 Ag Opt over 8.8 ft from 66.5-75.3 ft, DH 7097

To date, Bunker Hill has drilled 15 underground drill holes, with the current drill program expected to conclude in December 2024.

Mineralization intersected by the definition drilling conforms well to the inferred resource and in areas extending beyond the limits of the current resource model.

Bunker Hill intends to issue an updated resource estimate in Q1 2025, incorporating results from the 2024 drill program.



KELLOG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2024 -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce a high-grade zinc zone in drill hole 7099 which is part of the recently completed underground resource conversion drill program at the Bunker Hill Mine located in Kellogg, Idaho.

The aim of this drill program is to inform an ongoing technical and mine planning program in the upper and de-watered part of the mine, close to existing underground infrastructure, thereby potentially increasing the Life of Mine at restart.

Sam Ash, President and CEO, stated, "Our Geology team continues to be impressed by the drill results, which consistently meet or exceed our initial projections. The mineralized intercepts align well with historical mining records, allowing us to confidently model grade distribution and variability."

ZINC IS A CRITICAL MINERAL TO THE USA

Zinc is designated by the United States Geological Survey as a critical mineral to the USA, as defined by the US Energy Act of 2022, meaning that it is essential to the economic or national security of the United States. The planned restart of Bunker Hill in H1 2025 and the subsequent planned processing of its zinc concentrate at Teck's Trail smelter in British Columbia will assist in ensuring this critical mineral supply to the US during increasing geopolitical competition.

DETAIL

Drill hole 7099 is the down-dip extent of the Quill zone, suggesting that the zinc and silver grades increase lower in the mineral system. Drill hole 7093 is toward the upper extents of the Quill zone, with drill hole 7099 at depth, which shows the increasing grade with depth (Figure 3).

FIGURE 1: RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILLING





FIGURE 2: DRILL HOLE 7099





FIGURE 3: CORE SAMPLES FROM DRILL HOLE 70991





intercept from 383.5 - 398.5'





The Company has completed 15 drill holes totaling 5,996 feet (1,828 meters) as part of the 2024 drill program, which was designed to explore a small portion of the Bunker Hill Mine's 7 million tons inferred mineralization into higher confidence resource categories and the life of mine plan. Consistent zinc-lead-silver grades and intercepts observed throughout the program have bolstered confidence in the potential for resource conversion and expansion at Bunker Hill (Table 1). Given that this modest resource conversion program only targeted approximately 5% of the substantial inferred resource inventory, the results support the Project's growth potential and underscore its strategic importance to the Company's future operations.

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the Company's drill program announced today.1,2,3

The full table of results can be viewed in Appendix A.

TABLE 1: HIGHLIGHT SUMMARY OF 2024 DRILLING

Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Zn% Pb% Ag opt 7093 3.2 15.5 12.3 4.90 1.11 0.41 7093 361.5 375 13.5 8.83 2.95 0.85 7093 410.3 413 2.7 7.70 3.30 1.00 7094 6.5 7 0.5 11.70 5.71 2.10 7094 9.3 13.5 4.2 4.55 3.44 1.30 7094 296 300 4 12.39 3.11 0.95 7094 327 330.2 3.2 5.56 1.78 0.50 7094 343 347.8 4.8 7.51 3.12 0.94 7095 0 2 2 6.80 0.90 0.40 7095 6 8 2 3.90 1.04 0.39 7095 246 250 4 3.34 0.91 0.28 7095 255 265 10 5.95 1.71 0.65 7095 313 322 9 9.11 4.22 1.40 7095 330 334 4 4.74 5.30 2.07 7096 0 12 12 4.91 0.67 0.27 7097 66.5 75.3 8.8 4.99 1.40 0.48 7097 243.5 246 2.5 2.22 4.75 1.67 7099 380 396.4 13.4 14.72 5.20 2.10

Cutoff 2% ZN Minimum width 0.5 feet Samples are sample length and not necessarily the true width of mineralization





FIGURE 4: QUILL RESOURCE OUTLINE WITH HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE DRILLING





QA/QC

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures, including inserting blank, duplicate, and standard samples in all sample lots sent to Silver Valley Laboratory (SVL) facilities in Kellogg, Idaho for sample preparation and assaying. The analytical methods are microwave Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP) and select samples will use Fire Assay with gravimetric finish for silver.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott Wilson is an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information summarized in this news release, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating and then optimizing several mining assets into a high-value portfolio of operations centered initially in North America. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

APPENDIX A - FULL DRILL RESULTS

Hole ID From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Zn% Pb% Ag opt 7093 3.2 15.5 12.3 4.90 1.11 0.41 including 3.2 4 0.8 17.10 3.68 1.61 and 5.7 6.2 0.5 11.50 5.49 1.83 and 7.2 7.7 0.5 14.50 1.48 0.65 and 13.6 14.5 0.9 21.90 6.04 2.13 7093 26 27.5 1.5 3.02 3.58 1.24 7093 183.5 186.2 2.7 6.58 3.96 1.09 7093 223 225.2 2.2 6.27 0.53 0.19 7093 361.5 375 13.5 8.83 2.95 0.85 including 362 365 3 13.50 3.48 0.95 and 371.5 0.75 3.5 15.80 5.76 1.80 7093 410.3 413 2.7 7.70 3.30 1.00 7094 6.5 7 0.5 11.70 5.71 2.10 7094 9.3 13.5 4.2 4.55 3.44 1.30 7094 29 29.5 0.5 1.04 4.45 1.33 7094 229 231 2 5.01 3.16 1.38 7094 269 270 1 9.10 5.18 2.80 7094 277.5 278.5 1 18.00 0.64 0.33 7094 296 300 4 12.39 3.11 0.95 7094 327 330.2 3.2 5.56 1.78 0.50 7094 343 347.8 4.8 7.51 3.12 0.94 including 343 344.5 1.5 11.70 2.18 0.65 7095 0 2 2 6.80 0.90 0.40 7095 6 8 2 3.90 1.04 0.39 7095 11.5 12 0.5 5.02 2.59 1.10 7095 15 16 1 6.44 1.71 0.54 7095 168.5 169 0.5 0.59 4.36 2.46 7095 181 181.5 0.5 3.68 0.41 0.19 7095 246 250 4 3.34 0.91 0.28 7095 255 265 10 5.95 1.71 0.65 including 255 257 2 11.70 2.91 0.65 7095 277 280.5 3.5 3.89 1.16 0.44 7095 313 322 9 9.11 4.22 1.40 7095 315.2 317.5 2.3 24.00 8.68 3.14 7095 330 334 4 4.74 5.30 2.07 7096 0 12 12 4.91 0.67 0.27 7097 0 4 4 3.42 0.53 0.23 7097 12 16 4 3.72 0.89 0.30 7097 66.5 75.3 8.8 4.99 1.40 0.48 including 73.5 75.3 1.8 12.18 4.09 1.45 7097 243.5 246 2.5 2.22 4.75 1.67 7098 8 12 4 3.44 0.38 0.14 7098 24.5 25 0.5 3.42 2.71 1.31 7098 68.3 69.3 1 8.55 7.90 3.89 7098 295.6 303 3.5 3.57 0.12 0.05 7099 2.5 6 3.5 3.99 1.10 0.45 7099 10 12 2.0 12.40 3.24 1.22 7099 19.5 23 3.5 3.77 0.31 0.11 7099 78 82 4.0 3.44 0.80 0.34 7099 298 299.3 1.3 13.00 5.14 1.93 7099 301.5 305 3.5 3.37 0.53 0.21 7099 316.5 319 2.5 5.92 0.89 0.31 7099 363.5 366 2.5 3.22 2.27 0.84 7099 380 396.4 13.4 14.72 5.20 2.10 including 384.2 385.6 1.4 34.70 11.30 4.85 and 387.5 388 0.5 24.60 1.34 1.89 and 391.1 391.8 0.7 20.40 6.54 2.77 and 393 396.4 3.4 20.20 6.59 2.54

Cutoff 2% ZN Minimum Width 0.5 feet Samples are sample length and not necessarily the true width of mineralization



