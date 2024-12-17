Cartier Cuts 44.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 7.5 g/t Au over 4.6 m Extending to 10 km the High-Grade Gold Potential at East Cadillac

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Dec. 17, 2024 -- Cartier Resources Inc. ("Cartier" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) reports drill results in the western part of its 100% - owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d'Or mining camp (FIGURE).

Highlights:

Extension of the high-grade gold potential over a strike length of 10 km (FIGURE)

44.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 8 clusters of visible gold and 7.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Blue Grass sector)

17.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 1 cluster of visible gold (West Portal sector)



Expansion of the area of high-grade gold (FIGURE)

18.0 g/t Au over 1.7 m included within 7.5 g/t Au over 4.6 m with 1 cluster of visible gold, situated in the West Simon Sector between:

The Portal Zone (7.2 g/t Au over 8.0 m; previously announced October 30 2024) and

The VG31 intersection (35.3 g/t Au over 4.4 m; previously announced November 20 2024).



The 2024 exploration drilling program consisting of 162 holes for a total of 28,084 m was spread over 49 different drill sites and discovered, over a distance of 10 km within the Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault Zone, 10 high-grade gold areas (FIGURE).



"The 10 high-grade gold areas discovered in 2024 are, located within 5 km on either side of the NI 43-101 resource estimate, in a prolific fault zone recognized for its mining potential and reported in a high gold price environment, provide the key elements required for rapid development of the East Cadillac asset," commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Table: Details of the new high-grade gold results

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) Sector CH24-226 329582/5320798/338 172 / -70 74.9 75.4 44.7* 0.5 Blue Grass

CH24-216 329474/5320918/338 174 / -46 60.5 61.5 7.9 1.0 CH24-203 330709/5320411/339

183 / -77

216.1 217.8 18.0* 1.7 West Simon

included within 214.0 218.6 7.5 4.6 CH24-206 329488/5320426/343 184 / -45 69.0 69.5 17.0* 0.5 West Portal

* Presence of visible gold.

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 60 to 90% of the reported lengths.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ? 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company's scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 - 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada. The Company's projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship East Cadillac Project and is looking for business partners for its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

