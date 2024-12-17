Red Pine Prospecting Program Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization Immediately West of the Existing Mineral Resource and Acquires Strategic Mining Claim

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2024 prospecting program on the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. The assay results reported in this press release are from prospecting in new areas beyond the updated 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2024 MRE") described in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated September 30, 2024 (with a resource effective date of August 28, 2024) entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project (the "2024 Technical Report").

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine, commented: "We are very pleased with the latest results of the 2024 surface prospecting program for the Wawa Gold Project that has continued to discover new zones of gold mineralization outside of the 2024 MRE."

The most recent results, and potentially one of the most important set of results from the prospecting program, have outlined a zone of near surface, lower grade mineralization, namely the Hornblende Shear zone, that extends over at least 2.4 km along strike and is located, on average, less than 350 m west of the conceptual open pit constraining the 2024 MRE. The mineralization zones of the Hornblende Shear are not currently included in the 2024 MRE, which highlights the potential to add to the current open pit mineral resource base.

In addition, prospecting further to the west uncovered high gold grades from extensional quartz veining that is similar in character and orientation to the higher grade Minto Shear zone.

The prospecting results have confirmed that the gold system extends at least 2.5 km south and 2.7 km north beyond the 2024 MRE and highlights the underexplored nature of much of the property. Despite the number of exciting prospects, we remain focused on the highest priority targets planned for the fully funded 25,000 m drill program currently underway with results expected before end of January 2025.

Red Pine is also pleased to announce that it has acquired a key patented mining and surface rights claim, measuring 3.8 hectares in size, proximal to the Hornblende shear that has the potential to be part of a larger potential open pit in the future with additional drilling and resource expansion.

Highlights from the 2024 Prospecting Results* (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2):

Discovery of gold mineralization, approximately 500 m south and along strike from the previously known Hornblende Shear that is subparallel to, and approximately 350 m west of, the Jubilee Shear: grab samples grading up to 9.99 g/t gold were returned and have now extended the shear over at least 2.4 km along strike.

Discovery of new networks of extensional veins up to 1.4 km west of the Jubilee Shear in the Wawa Creek area: grab samples from individual veins graded up to 31.30 g/t gold; quartz veining is similar to Minto-style high grade quartz veins forming vein networks or hosted in extensional shear zones.

Additional high-grade veins identified at the Wawa Goldfield South Zone: grab samples from individual veins grading up to 37.70 g/t gold.





Table 1 - Highlights of the prospecting results from grab samples from other areas of the Wawa Gold Project

Sample

Number X** Y Gold (g/t)* Areas 1121939 670076 5319762 37.70 Wawa Gold Fields South 1135008 666541 5316537 31.30 Wawa Creek 1135010 666564 5316530 23.20 Wawa Creek 1121938 670056 5319771 13.70 Wawa Gold Fields South 1121598 667312 5316238 9.99 Jubilee West 1121599 667312 5316238 6.22 Jubilee West 1135009 666564 5316530 6.20 Wawa Creek 1121564 667097 5316212 2.47 Wawa Creek 1135039 670682 5315711 0.96 Deep Lake 1135041 670676 5315734 0.47 Deep Lake

* The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and that the assay results from grab samples are not representative of the actual gold grade of the mineralized zones.

** Coordinates are provided in UTM NAD 83 Zone 16

The results indicate:

The new zone of gold mineralization discovered in the Hornblende Shear in the Jubilee West area could add, with additional exploration, 500 m of strike to the south to the known zones of gold mineralization in the Hornblende Shear. The discovered mineralized shear corresponds to overprinting orogenic mineralization on older intrusion-related gold ("IRG") mineralization zones. The Hornblende/IRG corridor was not included in the 2024 MRE. Comparable mineralization occurs in the Jubilee Shear as relics zones of early orogenic mineralization overprinted and remobilized during peak deformation in that structure.

The identification of new extensional quartz veins, with indications of high-grade gold mineralization, broadens the surface expression of the mineralized system in the Wawa Creek area. Located just south of the Parkhill Fault, the narrow veins are NW to NNW striking and similar to the Minto-style veins formed in the other extensional structures of the property. Additional work is required to identify additional veins forming a network in the area.

The discovery of a vein network with indications of a potential for high-grade gold mineralization in the Wawa Goldfield South area extends the gold system to new areas on the Wawa Gold Project. The veins are open down plunge and along strike and warrant additional work.



Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Grab samples are transported in security sealed bags for analysis to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. Grab samples gold assays were obtained by 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or by 1-kilogram screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and when the fire-assay-AA finish return results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t gold. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a minimum 90-day period if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks at least every 40 grab samples, and routinely insert blanks immediately after samples with visible gold.

Qualified Person

Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. The Company's land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major exploration player in the Michipicoten region.

Figure 1 - Location of the 2024 grab samples





Figure 2 - Photograph of an extensional vein with visible gold in the Wawa Creek area

