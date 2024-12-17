Metals Creek Provides Update on Tillex Copper Project

Thunder Bay Ontario, December 17, 2024 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced (See News Release: November 26, 2024) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

Drilling targeted near surface, mineralized, graphitic argillites and dacitic tuffs in an effort to upgrade areas of limited drilling and further upgrade the current geological model. During this drill program, chalcopyrite mineralization was intercepted within mineralized graphitic argillites, dacites, and porphyry dikes as disseminated and stringer style copper mineralization. Included in this release is a series of drill core photo's highlighting the different styles of chalcopyrite mineralization encountered in this program. The reader is cautioned that these photos are for illustration purposes highlighting the different styles of mineralization and do not represent mineralization through the entirety of the hole.

Two shallow vertical drill holes were drilled outside the current mineralized envelope in an effort to potentially expand the prospective mineralized stratigraphy to the west. One of these drill holes collared into mineralized graphitic argillite and porphyry with chalcopyrite present. This hole exhibits similarities to that of the tillex geology.

Due to wet ground conditions, certain areas on the property were inaccessible during this drill program and will be drilled later this winter once freezing occurs and ground conditions improve.

Management is highly encouraged with visual results from this program as illustrated below with chalcopyrite mineralization present within the graphitic argillites and feldspar porphyry dikes. Drill core is currently being cut and sent to the laboratory and results will be released once they are received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Photo 1: Chalcopyrite within mineralized graphitic argillite Hole TX24-028

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/234081_603d0b01b4b08a91_002full.jpg

Photo 2: Finely disseminated and Stringer chalcopyrite mineralization within argillite TX24-026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/234081_603d0b01b4b08a91_003full.jpg

Photo 3: Mineralized porphyry with quartz veining and chalcopyrite TX24-028

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/234081_603d0b01b4b08a91_004full.jpg

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234081