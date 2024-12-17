EGR Exploration Receives Shares from Urban Barry Option Agreement

Vancouver - EGR Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:EGR) ("EGR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received 500,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest") pursuant to a mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into with Harvest on December 19, 2023, with respect to the Urban Barry property ("Urban Barry"). The issuance of the Shares represents the second payment required pursuant to the Option Agreement. The Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.035 per share.

Private Placement Update

EGR is continuing its efforts to raise $750,000 in a combination of Hard Dollar Units at $0.05 and Flow-Through Shares at $0.06. The Hard Dollar Units consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The placement is anticipated to close by the end of the year.

The proceeds from the sale of Flow-Through Shares will be used to fund this winter's Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program on the Detour West property. The planned RC holes are permitted to drill three fences. In addition to the exploration, proceeds from the Units private placement will be used for corporate working capital.

CEO Comment

Daniel Rodriguez CEO & Director, commented: "We are pleased with the work that Harvest continues to do on the Urban Barry property. We continue to be supportive shareholders and wish them great success in their exploration efforts. This is the second payment of shares EGR has received and there is one final tranche next December."

"We continue to push to get the financing done so that we can get out in the field this winter to RC drill the Detour West property. We are optimistic about reaching our funding goal by year-end. We are committed to maximizing value for our shareholders and advancing the Detour West project."

About EGR Exploration Ltd.

EGR Exploration Ltd. is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 34,681 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

