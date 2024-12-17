Troubadour Resources Announces Results of Induced Polarization Survey at the Senneville Gold-Copper Project Ahead of Maiden Drill Program

Vancouver - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or the "Company") (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) (WKN: TROUF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of its recently completed Induced Polarization (IP) Survey at the Senneville Copper-Gold property ("Senneville" or the "Property") in the eastern Val d'Or district.

The Property is prospective for both orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS-style mineralization and comprises 255 mineral claims located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, ~25 km northeast of the gold mining center of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It covers over 12,000 ha of ground and is contiguous with Probe Gold's Val d'Or East properties to the north and south, which host a combined resource of 6.7 Moz gold measured and indicated and 3.3 Moz gold inferred (Fig. 1) Probe News Release Sept. 5, 2024).

*Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Project.

Highlights:

The survey identified chargeability anomalies along the hanging wall and footwall contacts of the Senneville Komatiite in areas where there had been no previous diamond drilling.

These zones are within areas host to previously proposed diamond drillholes, where work by the previous claimholder had returned Ag, Cu, and Zn metal anomalies.

The Company has adjusted the location of the previously proposed diamond drillholes to ensure the chargeable zones are tested in the upcoming maiden drill program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Inclined view looking ~Az 340 showing the chargeability cross-sections and plan view of the chargeability at 50 metres vertical depth. Surface trace of the north-dipping Senneville Komatiite shown at surface elevation, after SIGEOM, 2024.

Val d'Or based geophysical contractor Geophysique TMC conducted the IP survey, which was focussed on the vicinity of the historic Gustave-Cere gold showing (Fig. 2). The results from the survey highlight chargeability anomalies along the hanging wall and footwall contacts of the Senneville Komatiite, reinforcing Troubadour's exploration hypothesis that zones of mineralization are localized along the contacts of this geologic marker unit (Fig. 1).

Troubadour had proposed diamond drill holes along the untested strike length of the komatiite contacts as historic work was not focused here (October 5, 20024 News Release), and has now modified the previously proposed drillholes to intersect this chargeable zone. The two principal target zones are described below.

Target Zone 1: Southeast of the Gustav Cere gold showing, a continuous zone of elevated chargeability coincides with the southern contact of the Senneville Komatiite. Despite being on trend with the historic gold showing and along the same geologic horizon, this trend has never been tested with diamond drilling. A MMI survey by the previous claimholder, Xander Resources, generated overlapping Ag, Cu, and Zn anomalies within this area that overlie the chargeable zone identified here.

Target Zone 2: Approximately 800 metres northwest of the Gustav Cere gold showing (Fig. 1), a discrete chargeability high aligns with the northern contact of the Senneville Komatiite, the same unit associated with gold mineralization at the Gustav Cere gold showing. Northwest of this chargeability anomaly, the previous claim holder Xander Resources, intersected a 10 metre wide blue-grey quartz vein that returned a widespread Ag anomaly (10.7 g/t Ag over 12.23m an up to 250 g/t Ag over 0.3m) along the same geologic contact, suggesting the mineralized veins extend to the northwest.

At the Gustave Cere gold showing, high-grade gold (up to 18.75 g/t Au over 0.85 metres, based on historical results) is hosted in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins that bear many similarities to the gold-bearing veins of the neighbouring Novador deposits (Fig. 2). This showing has been defined by drilling for approximately 361 metres along strike (Fig. 1), but step outs along the strike length of the controlling geologic structure have been limited. Sulphide mineralization at the Gustav Cere showing consists of haloes of disseminated to stringer pyrite that mantle the gold-bearing veins. These zones transmit electrical currents, and thus, in an induced polarization survey, generate chargeability highs like the ones described above.

Historical diamond drilling at the Gustav Cere showing suggests several parallel horizons of gold mineralization, with much of the strike length remaining open:

Historical drilling in the 1980s targeted a horizon of gold-bearing quartz veins along the footwall of a komatiite unit and underneath the surface trench, where historic work reports grab samples up to 49.5 g/t Au (Fig. 2); Recent historical drilling, in 2012 (SV-12-03; GM68366) and 2021(XR-21-01A; GM72154), intersected gold-bearing quartz veins along the hanging wall contact of the same komatiite unit, where relatively minor drilling has been focussed; and A third horizon of gold mineralization is suggested by the presence of visible gold in 1981 drillhole SNF-3 (Fig. 2; "a few small pinpricks of visible gold"; GM37553); however, assays are not reported for this interval.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Bedrock geology and surface geochemistry exploration targets of the Senneville Property. Geology after SIGEOM, 2024. * indicates deposits acquired by Probe Gold in 2024.

"These results from our IP survey indicate two zones in the Val d'Or district that are favorable for gold mineralization but have not previously been targeted with diamond drilling" stated CEO Chris Huggins.

He continued: "While the extent of the main showing has been defined through diamond drilling by previous claimholders, Troubadour wanted to approach the property with a fresh perspective that was not focused only on where historic work was. Our approach has provided compelling targets for new discoveries in the Val d'Or district, and we are eager to test these zones with the upcoming diamond drill program."

The results of the previously announced surface geochemistry programs are still pending, and Troubadour intends to await the results from these surveys to ensure the highest priority targets are the focus of the upcoming diamond drill program.

Qualified Person

James Macdonald, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, and member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of Manitoba, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTCPK Exchange under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project. Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 oz Au Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 oz Au M&I and 1,550,200 oz Inferred).

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Chris Huggins, CEO and Director

For more information, please call Chris Huggins at (604) 968-4844 or email chris@troubadourresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting: (i) the IP survey at the Property, including the scope, goals and timing thereof; (ii) prospective areas at the Property and areas of future focus for the Company; (iii) the Company's planned biogeochemical sampling grids; (iv) the planned drill program at the Property, including the scope, goals and timing thereof and the anticipated location of drillholes;(v) anticipated production at Probe's properties per their updated January 2024 PEA; (vi) the Company's exploration methodology; and (vii) the drill program at the Senneville Project, including the scope, goals and timing thereof and the anticipated location of drillholes. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

References:

https://probegold.com/news/probe-gold-reports-significant-growth-in-val-dor-gold-resources-to-6728600-ounces-of-gold-measured-indicated-a-77-increase- and-3277100-ounces-of-gold-inferred-a-131-increase/ San Rafael Resources Ltd. (1981) Diamond Drill Record; San Rafael Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM37553; 9 pages, 1 plan. Achates Resources Inc. (1984) DIAMOND DRILL LOGS OF HOLES AHS 83-1 TO AHS 83-9, DRILL LOCATION MAP, MAP OF SHOWING AREA, SENNEVILLE TOWNSHIP GOLD PROJECT; Achates Resources Ltd.; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM40618; 17 pages; 1 plan. Beauregard, A-J., Gaudreault, D. (2014) 1012 FIELDWORK REPORT ON THE SENNEVILLE PROPERTY; Garden Island Mines Inc.; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM68366; 193 pages, 6 plans. Turcotte, D. (2021) FORAGES DE LA PROPRIETE SENNEVILLE DE XANDER RESOURCES MARS 2021; Xander Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM72145 112 pages. Pelletier, P-A. (2024) 2023 Drilling Report on the Xander Property, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Québec, Canada. Xander Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; not yet submitted. Stephens, J. (2009) Winter Drilling Report And Proposed Exploration For 2009. Ressources Tsr Inc, Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM64915, 265 Pages, 4 Plans. Kateri Mining Co. Ltd. (1960) Diamond Drill Record; Kateri Mining Co. Ltd.; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM09827-A; 6 pages, 2 plan. Pelletier, P-A. (2023) 2023 Geochemical MMI on the Xander Property, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Québec, Canada. Xander Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; not yet submitted. Pierre Pilote (2016) Géologie de la région de Val-d'Or-Val Senneville-Obaska; Cible Number 263105; Fiedmont Cu-Zn_1,-2. Retrieved from https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/SIGEOM/TOUTQC/ANG/SHP/SIGEOM_QC_Mineral_Potential_SHP.zip on Sept. 7, 2024. New Beginning Resources (1981) Diamond Drill Record. New Beginnings Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM37685; 49 pages, 2 Plans. Sullivan Mines Limited (1961) Diamond Drill Record; Sullivan Mines Limited; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM12475, 8 pages,1 plan.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.