Vertical Receives Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Certification

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2024 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces it has received a new five-year permit for its branded Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product that is produced at the Company's St-Onge quarry in Quebec the St-Onge wollastonite quarry.

"We are extremely pleased to have received the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) certification for our Global Wollastonite product line. The CFIA permit completes the trio of necessary certifications, (CFIA, OMRI (see PR dated March 28th, 2023) and Ecocert (see PR dated October 24, 2023) enabling Vertical to sell its Global Wollastonite for all agricultural applications," stated Vertical Exploration's president Peter P. Swistak.

All fertilizers and supplements sold or imported into Canada are regulated under the Federal Fertilizers Act and Regulations. Pursuant to these Regulations, the products must be determined to be safe with respect to plant, animal, human health and the environment, and properly labelled to ensure safe and appropriate use. Vertical is pleased and proud to have its Global Wollastonite product meet the stringent Federal Fertilizers Act Regulations.

Along with the Company's prestigious OMRI and Ecocert organic certifications, this CFIA Fertilizers Act approval now creates significant opportunities for Vertical to generate growing revenue and positive cash flow from its St-Onge wollastonite deposit in the first half of 2025, and it also accelerates the Company's plans to vigorously pursue domestic and international partnerships and joint ventures. With this key CFIA Fertilizers Act approval now in place, Vertical anticipates providing further updates to its shareholders regarding its enhanced business and agricultural market opportunities in the near-term.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

