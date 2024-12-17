Reykjavík, Dec. 17, 2024 -- ("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

TORONTO, ONTARIO - 17 December 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces that, following the exercise of 10,000 share options by an employee, as at 17 December 2024 the Company's issued share capital consists of 397,702,330 common shares of no par value each, and each with voting rights. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company.

