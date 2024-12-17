Cascada Mobilizes for Phase II Angie Diamond Drill Program and Completes Drone-Based Magnetometer Survey

Toronto, December 17, 2024 - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce that it has commenced mobilizing equipment for the Angie Copper Molybdenum Property ("Angie") Phase II diamond drilling program. Further, in preparation for the Phase II drill program, Cascada has recently completed a 132-line kilometre drone-based magnetometer survey, the results from which will assist with the final planning of the drill hole locations.

The diamond drill program will follow up on Cascada's recently completed, two hole, reverse circulation drill program which confirmed the presence of a mineralized porphyry system at Angie returning significant mineralized intervals including 26 metres grading 713 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum with a higher grade, 8-metre interval grading 1,208 ppm molybdenum at the end of drill hole AAS-02 (see Table 1). In addition to molybdenum, which is typically found within the margins and upper levels of copper molybdenum porphyry systems, copper mineralization was observed in the RC chips increasing in content to depth although no significant copper intervals were returned.

Preliminary Phase II plans consider the completion of four 500-metre diamond drill holes within an 800 by 1,500 metre molybdenum geochemical anomaly. The first diamond drill hole will be collared in the area of drill hole AAS-02 (see Figure 1) which was terminated at 176 metres, short of its planned 300-metre depth, due to technical issues. The two molybdenum geochemical centres will be targeted by the second and third drill holes and the location of the final hole will be determined upon reviewing the visual results from the first three holes. Final plans for the drill collar locations are contingent upon a review of the pending magnetometer survey results.

"With our $1 million private placement recently completed, we are preparing to commence Phase II drilling at Angie," said Carl Hansen, Cascada's CEO, "with the goal of drilling through the molybdenum-rich upper levels and into the core of the porphyry system where copper mineralization should be more prevalent. The four hole diamond drill program will enable us to determine the potential of Angie and, while our goal is the discovery of a typical Chilean copper molybdenum porphyry, it should be noted that the molybdenum grades returned from the Phase I RC program were significant and in the range of average grades at the few major molybdenum-dominated porphyries currently under development. Each 500-metre drill hole will take between 10 and 15 days to complete depending upon ground conditions. The drilling is anticipated to be completed during February 2025 with final assays available in early Q2 2025."

Phase I Drill Program QA/QC Disclosure

Drill holes were drilled using the RC technique and collared with a 5 1/2" diameter bit, maintaining a consistent diameter throughout the process. Rock cuttings produced by the drill rigs were transported to the surface using compressed air and extracted from the cyclone (or hydraulic cyclone for wet samples) to the splitter by the drill contractor under the supervision of Cascada geologists. Samples were split twice, generating the lab sample, a twin, and a coarse reject. Each sample was weighed, bagged, and identified with tickets following the sampling list prepared beforehand by Cascada personnel. Chip boxes were generated during

Table 1 - Angie Project, Phase I Drill Assay Results Drill Hole # From To Interval Mo MoS 2 Notes m m m ppm ppm AAS-01 54 110 56 410 684 including 58 60 12 588 982 AAS-02 54 118 64 476 785 Quartz diorite porphyry including 54 62 8 735 1,227 and 76 82 8 745 1,244 150 176 26 713 1,190 Drill hole ends at 176 m. Visible chalcopyrite and bornite at end of hole. Potassic altered monzodiorite. including 168 176 8 1,208 2,016 Note: weighted average Mo grades are based on a 250 ppm Mo cut-off grade with reported intervals incorporating no greater than 4 m of sub-cut-off internal dilution. MoS 2 (molybdenite) values are for reference as many companies quote MoS 2 grades. MoS 2 are calculated upon a Mo content of 59.9%. Reported intervals are downhole lengths as insufficient data is available to make an accurate determination of true width. 1,000 ppm is equivalent to 0.1%.

sample extraction. Subsequently, the bags were sealed and securely stored before being dispatched to lab facilities along with reference materials (standards) used to verify the preparation and analysis of the samples. Quick logging of chips was performed in the field. The bags were then transported from the drill site to the ALS laboratory facility in Copiapo for mechanical preparation, where they were weighed, dried, crushed, and pulped according to the PREP-31 protocol. ALS is an accredited laboratory independent of the company. The prepared samples were sent to ALS laboratories in Santiago, Chile for copper (Cu-AA62) and molybdenum (Mo-AA62). No data quality issues were indicated by the QA/QC program. The RC chip trays were sent to Santiago for detailed logging and secure storage.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

Figure 1 - Angie Cu/Mo Project

Preliminary Phase II Drill Hole Plan and Mo (ppm) Rock Geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7721/234106_11195663645a6bcb_001full.jpg

