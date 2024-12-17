Great Atlantic Stakes Millertown Junction Gold Property Covering Area of Reported Gold Bearing Quartz Boulders - Central Newfoundland

Vancouver, December 17, 2024 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has staked a mineral licence (Millertown Junction Road Property) in central Newfoundland with reported gold bearing quartz float boulders. The property is located adjacent to and west of the Company's flagship Golden Promise Gold Property.

Samples of 5.37 grams / tonne (g/t) gold and 5.0 g/t gold from quartz float boulders were reported during 2022 by a previous explorer within the area of the Millertown Junction Road Property.





Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties - Central Newfoundland

(Millertown Junction Road Property adjacent to the flagship Golden Promise Property)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/234046_057e1168b414e844_002full.jpg

The Millertown Junction Road Property (Mineral Licence 038598M) is located immediately west of the Golden Promise Property. It covers an area of 425 hectares. C2C Gold Corp. (C2C) reported the discovery of quartz float with visible gold during 2022 within what was referred to as the Atlas Zone. C2C reported quartz float samples from this zone to return 5.0 g/t gold and 5.37 g/t gold. C2C reported the Atlas Zone to be located approximately 2.5 kilometers southwest of the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone which is located within the Golden Promise Property.

The Company's Golden Promise Property covers an area of 16,525 hectares and hosts multiple gold bearing quartz veins / quartz vein systems and gold bearing quartz float. The Jaclyn Main Zone is the most advanced of the quartz vein systems. Great Atlantic discovered a gold bearing quartz float boulder during 2022 within the west region of the Golden Promise Property of which samples included 1.83 g/t gold, 4.64 g/t gold and 3.42 g/t gold (see Company News Releases of January 18, 2023 and March 12, 2024). Great Atlantic has yet to confirm the source of this boulder. The boulder is located approximately 200 meters east of the east boundary of the Millertown Junction Road Property.

Readers are warned that neither Great Atlantic nor Golden Promise Mines Inc. have not confirmed gold bearing float within the Millertown Junction Road Property. Golden Promise Mines Inc. is planning a program of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling during the 2025 field season within the property being focused in the area reported as the Atlas Zone by C2C.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

___



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234046