Defiance Silver Files Technical Report for Its Zacatecas Project

Vancouver, December 17, 2024 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated February 2, 2024, April 10, 2024 and November 29, 2024, relating to a continuous disclosure review of the Company by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), it has filed a new technical report on the Company's Zacatecas Project in Mexico (which includes the San Acacio project).

As reported in its November 29th news release, Defiance has been working with SGS Geological Services, who had been contracted to prepare a revised technical report that would include all projects forming part of the overall Zacatecas complex. The revised technical report includes all exploration work completed on the project to date.

A mineral resource estimate was disclosed for the San Acacio project in a 2014 technical report. However, as indicated in the February 2, 2024 news release, the 2014 report did not comply with disclosure requirements for mineral resources set out in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Defiance has completed additional diamond drilling on the project since 2014, including 73 drill holes for a total of 26,578.03 metres on the San Acacio project, as well as extensive surface geological and structural mapping of the mineralized zones, and surface soil sampling of the entire project. This work has not yet been incorporated into current geological and resource models for use in the preparation of a current mineral resource estimate by an independent qualified person.

Since the 2014 Mineral Resource Estimate on the San Acacio project ("MRE") did not comply with disclosure requirements for mineral resources set out in NI 43-101, and the additional drilling completed on the project has not yet been incorporated into current geological and resource models for use in the preparation of a current mineral resource estimate by an independent qualified person, there are no current mineral resources on the project.

Benjamin Eggers, P.Geo. and Sarah Dean, P.Geo. of SGS Geological Services, both qualified persons under NI 43-101, have completed a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Zacatecas Project, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated December 16, 2024 with an effective date of October 1, 2024. The technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, has been filed today on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

