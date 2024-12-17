Muzhu Receives Advance Payment On Bulk Sample From Wulonggou Gold Mine

Vancouver - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) (FSE:Y33) (OTCQB:MUZUF) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned Chinese subsidiary Luoyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd "LSM" has received a ¥200,000 RMB (about CDN $40,000.00) advance payment against the bulk sample from the Wulonggou Gold Mine (WGM).

The Wulonggou Gold Mine is in Xishan Township, Luoning County, Henan Province, China. Luoning County encompasses numerous historical and producing gold-silver mines.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Luonyang Kai Xing Commerce Co., Ltd., of Dongcheng Community, Luoning County, Henan Province, China collected and analyzed samples from WGM and, subsequently, offered to purchase the 200 tons of concentrate from the first 5,000-ton bulk sample announced by Muzhu in its news release dated December 13, 2024. Luonyang Kai Xing Commerce Co. Ltd has issued Muzhu a ¥200,000.00 RMB refundable deposit.

The historical F12 vein was exposed after excavating a new portal and drifting 70m. The bulk sample will be sent to the Luoning County Jun De Hong Yu flotation mill for processing. The mill, shown on the map above, is approximately 10 km from the Wulonngou Mine and has a 1000 tpd capacity.

The F12 is one of several veins in the WLG Gold Mine mineralized structure. Three of these currently identified veins are still being worked on, but production from the F12 vein ceased in 1999 when a provincial highway was constructed, and the mine entrance was deemed too close to the proposed highway.

All Shareholders are encouraged to forward their email address to the Company's email address below to receive future Letters to Shareholders and Corporate Communications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz,

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd. Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly-traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. Muzhu has also executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province in China.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.