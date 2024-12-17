Elcora Postpones Annual General and Special Meeting to January 21, 2025

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2024 - Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt: ELM | OTCQB - ECORF) (the "Company" or "Elcora") is providing an update to its Shareholders regarding its Annual General and Special Meeting originally scheduled for January 7, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time, to be held at 749 Shore Drive, Bedford, Nova Scotia, B4A 2E2 (the "Meeting"). Due to the resumption of postal services, the Company has decided to postpone the Meeting to January 21, 2025, to ensure sufficient time for the delivery of meeting materials to shareholders. There are no changes to the meeting time or location. These materials include annual matters and a special resolution seeking approval for the proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares.

The Company wishes to remind Shareholders that the meeting materials have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at: https://www.eproxy.ca/Elcora/2024AGSM/.

If you are a registered shareholder, and require further information with regards to the Meeting, please contact Endeavor Trust Corporation at 1-888-787-0888, by fax: (604) 559-8908; or By Email: proxy@endeavortrust.com.

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for further information regarding the Meeting.

The updated deadline for voting by proxy at the Meeting is 2:30 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time) on January 17, 2025.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

