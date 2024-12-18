Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Mirasol Resources Announces Option Grants

00:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2024 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,586,250 incentive stock options ("Options") to employees, officers, directors and consultants of the Company under the Company's long-term incentive plan.

The Options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 30% on the date of grant, followed by an additional 35% on each of the six and twelve month anniversaries of the date of grant.

All grants of Options are subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at Mirasol's annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2024.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President
or
Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Mirasol Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0F4Z5
CA6046801081
www.mirasolresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap