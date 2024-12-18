Fairchild Announces Additional Unit Offering

Vancouver, December 17, 2024 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, due to increased interest in its ongoing private placement, that it will conducting an additional issuance of 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") in the share capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of sixty (60) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will include an acceleration clause stating that if the daily volume-weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.50 per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, beginning 12 months after the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Triggering Event"), the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants. Notice will be provided to the holders of the Warrants by way of a news release, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the first day that is ten (10) calendar days after the date on which such notice is given.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fully retire without any interest payments the $500,000 USD debt which the company incurred though the acquisition of Goodsprings Exploration LLC and its Copper Chief Project located in Clark County, Nevada, for exploration in Nevada, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company anticipates closing the Offering on or about December 20, 2024. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay a cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering to eligible finders, agents, or brokers. In addition, the Company may issue compensation shares ("Finder's Shares") equal to 4% of the number of Common Shares issued at a deemed price of $0.06 per Common Share, and finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") exercisable for 60 months at an exercise price of $0.10, representing 4% of the aggregate number of Units issued.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

