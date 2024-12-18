RETRANSMISSION: Cruz Battery Metals Provides Update on Proposed Spin Out of Hector Property by way of Plan of Arrangement

Vancouver, December 18, 2024 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) (the "Company" or "Cruz") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 1, 2024, September 6, 2024, October 4, 2024 and October 25, 2024, it is proceeding to complete its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to be effected under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Makenita Resources Inc. ("Makenita").

On October 29, 2024, the Company obtained an interim order from the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") authorizing the Company to call a shareholder's meeting to, among other things, approve the Arrangement. Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement at a meeting held on December 11, 2024. On December 16, 2024, the Court rendered a final order approving the Arrangement.

Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce the anticipated closing date for the Arrangement and spin-out of the common shares of Makenita (the "Makenita Spinout Shares") is December 23, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). Shareholders holding common shares of Cruz as of 12:01 a.m. on the Effective Date will receive their pro rata portion of the Makenita Spinout Shares that are being distributed by Cruz pursuant to the Arrangement.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Company will: (i) transfer all of its rights, title and interest in and to its Hector Silver-Cobalt Project (the "Hector Property"), consisting of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 2,243 hectares (5,542-acres), located within the Coleman and Gillies Limit Townships, Larder Lake Mining Division, Timiskaming District, Ontario, Canada, and (ii) spin-out all of the Makenita Spinout Shares to Cruz's securityholders on a pro rata basis, and (iii) undertake a capital reorganization which will include the renaming and re-designation of Cruz's common shares (the "Cruz Shares") and the creation of a new class of common shares of Cruz (the "New Cruz Shares"). Shareholders of Cruz at the Effective Date will receive one New Cruz Share and 0.1 of a Makenita Spinout Share in exchange for each existing Cruz Share that is held by such Cruz shareholder.

On December 23, 2024, the Effective Date of the Arrangement, Makenita will become a separate unlisted "reporting issuer" in each of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Upon completion of the Arrangement, Makenita will own the Hector Property. The Hector Property will be Makenita's material property for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company will focus on the development of its Solar Lithium Project and Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, and its Idaho Cobalt Belt Project in Idaho (collectively, the "US Properties") and intends to seek to acquire more advanced assets of business opportunities of merit.

The directors of Makenita are Jason Gigliotti, Negar Adam, and Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans. Makenita's CEO is Jason Gigiliotti.

Makenita is in the process of an application to list its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") but has not received conditional approval. Any listing will be subject to Makenita fulfilling all of the listing requirements of such exchange.

