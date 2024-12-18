Investor Webinar - Investment, Offtake and Strategic Partnership with Volkswagen Group and PowerCo

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - December 18, 2024 - Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that Ken Brinsden, the Company's President, CEO and Managing Director, will host a live investor webinar today, December 18, 2024, following the announcement of an equity investment, off-take and strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group and PowerCo.

Mr Brinsden will discuss the strategic rationale and implications of the transaction for Patriot and its strategy to develop the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada.

There will be an opportunity for investors, analysts and shareholders to submit questions via the Q&A tab within the webinar portal following the completion of Mr Brinsden's presentation. Alternatively, questions can be submitted in advance via email to the Company's Investor Relations Manager, Mr Olivier Caza-Lapointe, at ocazalapointe@patriotbatterymetals.com.

Registration Details

North American Time Zone - Commencing at 8.00am Canadian Eastern Standard Time and will last approximately 45 minutes. Investors, shareholders and media can register to attend the webinar via the following link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/read-corporate/Patriot-Battery-Metals

A recording of the webinar will be released through Patriot's website and social media platforms for the benefit of investors who are unable to attend the live webinar.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource[1], which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.23)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on August 5, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director.

__________________________________ 1 The Company's "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project" dated August 21, 2024 was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng., Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., MBA, Luciano Piciacchia, P.Eng., Ph.D, Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng. and Nathalie Fortin, P.Eng., M.Env., and is available on SEDAR+. Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

