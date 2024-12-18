Wedgemount Announces Operations Update

Vancouver, December 18, 2024 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an operations update for the Company's West Central Texas oil and gas operations.

Huggy Acquisition Update

All natural gas transmission flow lines have been repaired and replaced where necessary in order to facilitate gas sales to third party purchasers

Certain gas wells have been re-classified as oil wells with the RRC as successful chemical treatments caried out by the Company proved oil production

Needed compliance work has been completed with the RRC including testing

Well, formation and surface facility chemical treatments have commenced and will continue throughout 2025

Management anticipates continued production improvements and reserve recovery

Pre-Huggy Assets

No production declines observed to date on stimulated wells when combined with small monthly maintenance chemical treatments

Sustained increase in liquids production from all chemical stimulation work to date

Fully optimized Davis lease wells (Willowbend property) producing above historic IPs throughout fiscal year 2024, and >20bbls/day in Q1 2025

2025 focus will be continuing maintenance chemical treatments across all leases

2024 FYE Audit Update

The Company announced on November 29, 2024 that it would be late in fling Part 2 of National Instrument 51-101. The reason for the delay was the late completion of the July 31, 2024 reserve report due in part to the engagement and onboarding of a new reserve auditor in fiscal 2024. Wedgemount anticipates the audit to be completed and filed by approximately January 15, 2025.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in the Southern USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

