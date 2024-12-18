Radius Gold Provides Exploration Update on Tierra Roja Project

Vancouver, December 18, 2024 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Tierra Roja project, highlighting significant progress as the Company advances its exploration efforts and develops drill targets and new projects for 2025.

Key Developments Summary

Since signing the property option in September, Radius has achieved several important milestones at Tierra Roja, including:

Expanded Land Area: The Company has successfully increased the land position from an initial 600ha project area to 1870ha securing additional highly prospective ground to strengthen its exploration potential.

Detailed Geological Mapping: Field teams are currently in the field completing comprehensive geological mapping, identifying key structural features and mineralization trends to refine drill targets.

Ground Magnetic Survey: A high-resolution ground magnetic survey was conducted, enhancing understanding of subsurface geology and delineating potential drill targets.

Drill Permitting: Progress has been made in obtaining permits for an initial drill program, ensuring that the next phase of exploration can proceed efficiently.

Negotiating New Access Road: Radius is in advanced discussions to secure agreements for the use of a private access road, which will provide direct access to the Pan American highway 20km south of Tierra Roja and improved logistical support for exploration activities.

Bruce Smith, CEO and Director of Radius Gold, commented:

"We have made significant progress at Tierra Roja in the past 3 months and expanded the exploration potential of the project. Having spent the last weeks in Arequipa conducting regional exploration and detailed evaluations of Tierra Roja, I am impressed by the intense silica sericite alteration halo and widespread copper mineralization. Radius plans to create and publish site videos of Tierra Roja in the coming weeks to assist shareholders to better understand the targets. Further, we wish all our shareholders and stakeholders a good Christmas break and look forward to an exciting and prosperous New Year."

Figure 1. Tierra Roja photo looking east with rock chip copper geochemistry and geological features:



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Tierra Roja target with background ground magnetic survey:



Click Image To View Full Size

Field Work

Radius recently completed a detailed ground magnetic survey of the core Tierra Roja claims, with 67 line km of surveys completed. Detailed 3D modelling of newly acquired magnetic data is in progress, but a preliminary 2D map is presented in figure 2. Stream sediment sampling, rock chip sampling, and detailed geological mapping of the entire 1870ha project is in progress. Radius has contracted a specialist permitting consultancy to apply for drill permits. The field component of environmental surveys, flora, fauna and archaeological studies have been completed and the permit application is being prepared. As there are no registered communities associated with the project, and no inhabitants living on or near the project the Company expects the drill permitting process to be straightforward with permits expected within 3 months.

Next Steps

The Company is now focused on finalizing agreements for new and shorter road access and completing all necessary preparations for the drill program, expected to commence in 2025. The Company's geological team is integrating all the geological data to refine Tierra Roja drill targets and explore the regional licenses. Initial drill targets will test priority zones identified through geological mapping and geophysical surveys.

Property Location and Description

Tierra Roja is an early-stage copper porphyry copper target located in the Coastal Desert, southern Peru, at an elevation of 1700masl and 20km from the Pan American highway. The project site is accessible by road and 4x4 tracks. This project is a recent discovery with no previous systematic exploration or drilling. Tierra Roja is located at the northern end of the southern Peru coastal copper belt which hosts some of the largest copper mines in the world. Peru is the second largest copper producer globally.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. Management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

