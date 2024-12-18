Cosigo Core results during hydrogeological advancement drilling

Cosigo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NEX.CSG.h) - December 18, 2024. The management of Cosigo Resources reports that the Company has received the results of core assays from its Taraira North property from a second phase lower slope hole numbered 24TAR_DH_022. The 8698 cm (87m) hole covered the lower strata of the ridges' eastern slope.

The company's intent was to accomplish double this depth from a higher collar near the top of the ridge. An innovative approach using RC tools to pass through the uppermost, most fractured and weathered strata (anticipated to be about 8000 cms/80m) and then to switch to full core drilling was intended. The drill hole, designated 24TAR_RCDH_021, did succeed in passing through the upper, broken, 8000 cms/80m but RC drilling efforts were defeated by the following 1000 cms/10m which in part comprised sand and broken rock that appears to have flowed in from nearby historic (and unrecorded) artisanal miners' workings. These recordings and samples will supply a substantial amount of information to understand the porosity of the stratigraphy for the ancillary hydrogeological study. Results from this first upper segment are still pending from the Vancouver laboratory.

Relocating further down slope as 24TAR_DH_022 assisted in avoiding the numerous historical mining adits that seemed to exist near the bottom of 24TAR_RCDH_021.

Cuttings and cores from the recent study were examined by Company geologists who recorded details of rock types, scintillometer counts and magnetism, and panned samples of RC cuttings, preparing them for transport to analytical labs. As a test of the new geological identification method known as 'hyperspectral scanning', the cores were submitted for Quantum Ultrafluroscopic scanning, in Sechelt, BC (near Vancouver) in late November and these results will be expected in mid to late January.

Table 1. Sample Data of 24TAR_DH_022 inserted for illustration.

SAMPLE (Size 76.2 cms) WEI-21 Recvd Weight. kg Au-AA26 Au ppm 1 2.24 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 2 2.44 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 3 2.34 1.23 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 4 2.30 0.07 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 5 2.44 0.17 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 6 2.30 0.03 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 7 1.52 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 8 1.94 0.04 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 9 2.04 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 10 3.10 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 11 3.18 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 12 2.46 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 13 2.36 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 14 2.54 <0.01 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 15 2.24 0.02 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 16 2.48 0.14 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 17 2.64 0.03 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 18 2.74 <0.01 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 19 1.84 <0.01 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 20 2.42 0.01 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 21 3.42 0.52 Polymictic conglomerate with siliceous matrix and cement, subrounded to subangular clasts of quartzites, rhyolitic tuff and arenite quartz 22 2.30 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 23 3.00 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 24 2.60 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 25 2.58 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 26 2.44 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins 27 1.82 0.01 fault breccia. Molonitic texture, sericitized. 28 2.42 0.03 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 29 2.60 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 30 2.54 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 31 2.86 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 32 2.80 0.05 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 33 2.32 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 34 2.52 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 35 3.10 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 36 2.52 0.03 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins, pyritization and presence of manganese 37 2.94 0.17 white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination 38 2.78 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with oxidation and parallel lamination 39 2.64 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain, oxidation, presence of Goethite and Siltstone 40 2.48 0.08 white sandstone of fine grain and parallel lamination 41 2.68 0.11 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 42 2.48 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 43 2.46 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 44 2.60 0.08 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 45 2.64 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain and presence of oxidation 46 3.24 0.17 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese 47 3.52 0.11 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese 48 2.58 0.19 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 49 1.70 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 50 2.14 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 51 2.26 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 52 2.18 0.05 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 53 2.20 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of iron nodules. Presence of oxidation. 54 2.44 0.02 white silicified sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with veings of quartz and presence of manganese 55 3.14 0.03 white silicified sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with veinings of quartz and presence of manganese 56 2.64 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, oolitic hematite, quartz veins. 57 3.98 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination 58 3.42 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation and parallel lamination 59 7.18 0.01 Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone 60 2.44 <0.01 Andesite dyke, silicified sandstone 61 2.22 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 62 2.58 0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 63 2.48 0.07 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 64 2.40 <0.01 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 65 2.88 0.11 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 66 2.58 1.13 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 67 2.66 0.05 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 68 2.28 0.37 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 69 2.26 1.74 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and presence of manganese and iron. 70 2.48 11.3 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with quartz veins and iron. Manganese Druse. 71 2.34 0.10 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with veins of quartz and iron. 72 2.58 0.02 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with veins of quartz and iron. 73 1.78 0.10 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with veins of quartz and iron. 74 2.32 0.63 white sandstone of fine grain with presence of oxidation, with veins of quartz and iron. 75 2.90 0.51 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 76 2.92 0.07 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 77 3.04 0.17 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 78 1.86 0.10 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 79 2.82 0.03 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 80 2.50 0.01 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 81 2.70 0.04 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 82 2.76 0.16 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation 83 2.18 0.23 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Manganese veining 84 2.58 0.11 sandstone medium to fine grain, presence of parallel lamination and oolitic oxidation. Manganese veining 85 3.24 0.08 Argillitic and sericite alteration, presence of stockworks of hematite with very sericitized chlorite suture 86 2.44 0.13 Argillitic and sericite alteration, presence of stockworks of hematite with very sericitized chlorite suture 87 1.94 0.15 Argillitic and sericite alteration, presence of stockworks of hematite with very sericitized chlorite suture 88 2.24 0.06 very sericitized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 89 3.00 0.37 very sericitized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 90 2.60 0.02 very sericitized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 91 2.24 0.07 very sericitized sandstone, with sericite and quartz 92 2.56 <0.01 silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, manganese, chlorite. 93 2.40 0.02 silicified sandstone with sericitization and quartz. Presence of quartz, iron, manganese, chlorite. 94 2.14 0.15 silicified sandstone with oxidation 95 2.30 <0.01 silicified sandstone with oxidation 96 2.38 0.09 silicified sandstone with oxidation 97 2.66 0.02 silicified sandstone with oxidation 98 2.60 0.01 silicified sandstone with oxidation 99 2.44 0.21 silicified sandstone with oxidation 100 2.38 <0.01 silicified sandstone with oxidation 101 1.76 0.20 silicified sandstone with oxidation

Our study was carried out about 0.20 kms southeast of the first of 12 holes Ingeominas drilled in 1996-97.

The core retrieved from TAR24_DH_022 provided important information about the stratigraphy and revealed a second instance of the previously unsuspected conglomerate seen also in the Gallinero 1 and 2 approximately 0.39 kms to the north west; the remainder comprised of sandstone.

Further studies of this will help the company's technical committee have a better understanding of the stratigraphy, its porosity and fracturing. This will contribute to a more comprehensive hydrogeological picture in the ridge and make important comparisons to existing Colombian government geological surveys of the stratigraphic layering, and confirm, correct, or enhance the detail of those.

Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the TAR24_DH_022 cores and approves the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture's NEX Exchange (symbol CSG.h). The Company is exploring and developing its 100% owned properties in the Taraira Gold District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located near Winnemucca in the northern sierras of Nevada, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the NorthWest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward?looking statements and forward?looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward?looking statements or information. Forward?looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward?looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward?looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward?looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSXV. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

