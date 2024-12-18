Power Nickel Hole 78 Delivers over 29.5 Metres Wide Polymetallic Zone with Grades ranging from 2.3% - 11% CuEq

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 - Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV) is pleased to announce the return of the first 2 holes of the fall campaign. Hole PN-24-076 reported no material results. Hole PN-24-078 results are outlined in Highlights and Table 1 Below.

Highlights:

PN-24-078 returned:

29.40 m of 0.53 g/t Au, 11.95 g/t Ag, 1.15 % Cu, 1.08 g/t Pd, 0.36 g/t Pt and 0.06% Ni

Including:

11.55 m of 0.44 g/t Au, 11.55 g/t Ag, 0.59 % Cu, 1.25 g/t Pd, 0.76 g/t Pt and 0.02% Ni

which includes:

2.00 m of 0.64 g/t Au, 14.85 g/t Ag, 0.49 % Cu, 2.71 g/t Pd, 2.32 g/t Pt and 0.02% Ni,

and

4.65 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 15.83 g/t Ag, 0.97 % Cu, 1.25 g/t Pd, 0.50 g/t Pt and 0.04% Ni

And Including :

13.35 m of 0.77 g/t Au, 15.86 g/t Ag, 1.98 % Cu, 1.29 g/t Pd, 0.14 g/t Pt and 0.12% Ni

Which includes :

2.90 m of 3.16 g/t Au, 21.62 g/t Ag, 5.84 % Cu, 4.72 g/t Pd, 0.44 g/t Pt and 0.48% Ni,

and

4.00 m of 0.23 g/t Au, 35.78 g/t Ag, 2.30 % Cu, 0.73 g/t Pd, 0.11 g/t Pt and 0.03% Ni

Figure 1 below is a vertical longitudinal section, presenting the location of the recent holes drilled at the Lion Zone discovery. The highlight is put on the location of the two holes for which assay results are presented in this current release. It also highlights the position of the last two holes of the current campaign, that are to date the deepest intersections of the Lion Zone, suggesting that it remains open at depth.

Terry Lynch, CEO of the Company, commented, "We had some material in for assays for metallurgical and research purposes and two early holes 76 and 78 were included in this run. 76 was a miss possibly due to the angle of attack and will be revisited in another hole. But 78 was a very good hole. Its not in the core of the ore body but imagine those results, awesome by any other review, and that's not your A material. The Lion Zone is exceptional! We are all excited to review the next batch of holes which should include 79-82 and our success to the West which will demonstrate that we have locked on a working strategy".

Table 1 below presents the significant results of previously released holes, and the current assays. The complete set of results obtained demonstrates an enviable success rate, which contributes to a continuously increasing level of confidence about the continuity of the zone.

Table 1: Significant recent assay results obtained at the Lion Discovery zone

Hole From To Length Au Ag Cu Pd Pt Ni CuEq Rec*

(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) PN-24-063 428.00 433.00 5.00 0.48 24.82 4.41 0.21 6.15 0.47 5.93 Including 429.00 432.00 3.00 0.73 37.90 7.10 0.30 9.26 0.50 9.30 PN-24-064 452.00 454.15 2.15 0.21 2.98 0.49 0.68 0.24 0.10 0.87 Including 452.00 453.00 1.00 0.27 3.90 0.85 1.03 0.31 0.19 1.35 PN-24-065 466.00 475.00 9.00 NO SIGIFICANT VALUE N/A PN-24-066 401.95 414.00 12.05 0.09 4.53 0.65 6.39 0.30 0.06 2.97 Including 411.00 414.00 3.00 0.20 12.50 1.95 2.26 0.62 0.12 2.78 With 413.00 414.00 1.00 0.28 32.40 5.08 4.44 0.44 0.16 6.22 PN-24-067 430.75 442.90 12.15 0.12 8.54 1.75 1.99 0.36 0.14 2.36 Including 430.75 433.40 2.65 0.16 8.47 1.27 1.01 0.84 0.11 1.80 With 431.85 432.35 0.50 0.77 43.10 6.38 1.46 4.24 0.38 7.74 and Including 440.55 442.90 2.35 0.31 32.77 7.41 8.59 0.64 0.32 9.64 With 442.15 442.90 0.75 0.34 70.00 15.70 12.70 0.49 0.41 18.01 PN-24-068 474.60 476.30 1.70 0.28 10.96 2.74 3.47 1.54 0.10 4.15 Including 474.60 475.10 0.50 0.94 36.30 8.55 11.40 5.19 0.28 13.34 PN-24-069 100.00 117.00 17.00 0.28 9.52 0.93 7.19 1.66 0.05 4.05 Including 100.00 106.00 6.00 0.42 19.33 0.96 11.68 3.69 0.04 6.43 With 100.00 102.00 2.00 0.66 47.30 2.15 19.35 2.87 0.08 10.26 and Including 112.00 117.00 5.00 0.35 7.80 1.78 9.69 0.74 0.09 5.38 With 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.57 12.90 6.09 33.80 0.85 0.36 18.39 PN-24-070 118.00 150.00 32.00 0.45 20.93 3.62 8.10 2.47 0.18 6.97 Including 120.00 130.00 10.00 0.50 12.94 1.76 10.82 5.98 0.08 7.44 With 120.00 122.00 2.00 0.53 28.20 5.77 7.61 1.86 0.25 8.45 and Including 138.60 150.00 11.40 0.60 44.51 8.39 11.52 1.24 0.42 11.94 With 141.40 147.40 6.00 0.79 60.98 12.90 15.21 1.60 0.51 17.22 PN-24-071 157.00 196.60 39.60 0.38 19.57 2.62 3.37 0.80 0.13 4.19 Including 157.00 160.00 3.00 0.25 8.93 0.68 6.20 0.04 0.02 3.04 and Including 185.00 196.60 11.60 0.88 49.90 8.25 9.57 2.64 0.34 12.46 With 193.00 196.60 3.60 1.56 63.03 10.39 11.42 7.90 0.32 16.89 PN-24-072 294.00 345.00 51.00 0.54 9.10 1.01 0.06 1.14 0.53 1.94 including 294.00 299.20 5.20 0.18 3.67 0.02 0.00 1.19 0.89 0.86 and including 307.85 309.75 1.90 0.45 4.43 0.11 0.00 0.99 0.71 0.99 and including 321.00 323.00 2.00 0.15 3.45 0.32 0.03 1.18 0.51 1.00 and including 325.40 332.50 7.10 0.68 18.14 0.66 0.08 0.73 0.15 1.61 and including 332.50 345.00 12.50 0.31 16.22 3.01 0.17 3.14 1.49 4.63 With 332.50 337.00 4.50 0.53 32.71 6.40 0.35 5.73 3.74 9.59 PN-24-073 354.65 383.75 29.10 0.25 4.97 0.51 1.52 0.70 0.06 1.49 Including 366.85 368.95 2.10 0.21 20.67 3.53 4.05 0.10 0.27 5.14 and Including 376.25 379.25 3.00 1.67 14.93 0.89 10.36 5.71 0.04 7.41 PN-24-074 290.00 313.55 23.55 0.15 3.06 0.60 0.11 0.13 0.02 0.89 including 294.80 295.80 1.00 0.09 7.20 0.50 0.02 0.93 0.02 0.90 and including 311.05 313.55 2.50 1.27 18.57 5.10 0.52 0.78 0.13 6.46 PN-24-075 321.50 340.70 19.20 0.14 5.45 1.04 0.05 1.22 0.53 1.65 including 321.50 324.90 3.40 0.60 13.02 0.24 0.01 3.38 3.60 2.97 and including 330.25 331.00 0.75 0.27 15.40 1.94 0.06 0.52 0.00 2.16 and including 337.65 340.70 3.05 0.23 15.29 5.31 0.23 4.36 0.27 6.62 PN-24-076 57.70 72.10 14.40 NO SIGIFICANT VALUE N/A PN-24-078 157.60 187.00 29.40 0.53 11.95 1.15 1.08 0.36 0.06 2.34 Including 157.60 169.15 11.55 0.44 11.55 0.59 1.25 0.76 0.02 1.92 With 158.60 160.60 2.00 0.64 14.85 0.49 2.71 2.32 0.02 3.24 And With 163.50 168.15 4.65 0.59 15.83 0.97 1.25 0.50 0.04 2.38 and Including 173.65 187.00 13.35 0.77 15.86 1.98 1.29 0.14 0.12 3.43 With 173.65 176.55 2.90 3.16 21.62 5.84 4.72 0.44 0.48 11.03 And With 183.00 187.00 4.00 0.23 35.78 2.30 0.73 0.11 0.03 3.23

Note: Length is presented as downhole distance; true width corresponds to 60-80% of such downhole distance in function of the orientation of the hole.

Figure 2 below is vertical cross-section along hole PN-24-078, presenting the location of the intersection with respect to other holes on the same section. It is notable how the overall thickness of the zone is preserved. The figure also presents a mosaic picture of the reported interval. Remarkably, as it is the case with most of the thick intersections, the zone appears to be consisting of two distinct mineralized sub-zones. Observations suggest that these two sub-zones slightly differ in terms of mineralogy; the upper one being on the PGE side, the lower one on the Copper side, where very high CuEq* grades can usually be observed over smaller intervals.

The Lion Zone has been producing a continuous stream of excellent intersections and grades building a substantial mineralized area of extremely high-grade copper, gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

"Once again Lion Zone is delivering what is expected be coming out of it… I mean, our level of understanding of the Zone, in all perspectives, is increasing at light speed with all new information being incorporate in the mix in almost real time. This is becoming more and more exciting. We are preparing the up-coming winter program, with much more flexibility given the frozen ground conditions. 2025 will also be a great year for Power Nickel!" - commented Ken Williamson, VP of Exploration.

Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq Rec represents CuEq calculated based on the following metal prices (USD) : 2,360.15 $/oz Au, 27.98 $/oz Ag, 1,215.00 $/oz Pd, 1000.00 $/oz Pt, 4.00 $/lb Cu, 10.00 $/lb Ni and 22.50 $/lb Co., and a recovery grade of 80% for all commodities, consistent with comparable peers.

QAQC and Sampling

GeoVector Management Inc ("GeoVector") is the Consulting company retained to perform the actual drilling program, which includes core logging and sampling of the drill core.

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs"), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. Actlabs is a commercial laboratory independent of Power Nickel with no interest in the Project. Actlabs is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratories. Samples submitted through Actlabs are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using RX-1 (Dry, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 μm) preparation methods, and using 1F2 (ICP-OES) and 1C-OES - 4-Acid near total digestion + Gold-Platinum-Palladium analysis and 8-Peroxide ICP-OES, for regular and over detection limit analysis. Pegmatite samples are analyzed using UT7 - Li up to 5%, Rb up to 2% method. Actlabs also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

GeoVector's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

The results presented in the current Press Release are complete within the mineralized intervals, but results are still pending for the top portion of both holes reported. QAQC and data validation was performed on these portions of the holes where assays are fully integrated, and no material error were observed.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc., VP Exploration at Power Nickel, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next poly metallic mine.

On February 1, 2021, Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE: TSXV).

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

In addition to the Nisk project, Power Nickel owns significant land packages in British Colombia and Chile. Power Nickel is expected to reorganize these assets in a related public vehicle through a plan of arrangement.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:

Power Nickel Inc.

The Canadian Venture Building

82 Richmond St East, Suite 202

Toronto, ON

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

