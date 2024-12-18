Metalore Announces Resignation of CFO and Director

SIMCOE, December 18, 2024 - Metalore Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") announces that Donald William Bryson has submitted his resignation as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of the Company, effective January 31, 2025.

Mr. Bryson has served as CFO and Director since 2017. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Bryson for his years of dedicated service and contributions to the Company and have accepted his resignation.

The Company has initiated a search for the future CFO. Mr. Bryson has assured the Company of a smooth transition towards establishing the future successor. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About Metalore Resources Limited

Metalore has produced natural gas from its Southwestern Ontario operations since 1964. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company remains actively involved in joint venture exploration with Equinox Gold Greenstone Gold Mines on the Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

For further information contact:

Armen Chilian P.Geo. President / CEO

(519) 428 - 2464 www.metaloreresources.ca/contact

SOURCE: Metalore Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com