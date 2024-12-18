Updated: Durango Initiates Next Steps at NMX East Critical Metals Project and Welcomes Catriona Breasley to Critical Metals Advisory Team

Vancouver, December 18, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V: DGO) (Frankfurt: 86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF) ("Durango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on December 16, 2024 reporting a new critical metals discovery at its 100% owned NMX East Critical Metals Project in the James Bay region of Québec, the Company is continuing to advance its wholly-owned project.

Specifically, the Company has entered into discussions and requests for tenders to establish a detailed budget and action plan for the next phase of work, with the goal of advancing the project as expediently and efficiently as possible.

These next steps include:

- Drill Core Review and Assay: Assaying untested sections from the inaugural drill program to ensure all mineralized zones are identified and quantified.

- Mineralogy Analysis: Test work to better understand what minerals host the critical metals. This information is crucial for metallurgical processes.

- Geophysical Interpretation and Mapping: Further review and mapping of the primary pegmatite to prioritize high-potential zones for follow-up groundwork.

In addition, Durango is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Catriona Breasley (MGeol and Ph.D. candidate) to its Critical Metals Technical Advisory Team. Ms. Breasley joins Dr. Lee Groat, Ph.D., bringing her wealth of knowledge and expertise in pegmatite mineralogy and critical metals.

Durango Technical Advisory Team

Catriona Breasley - Technical Advisor

Catriona Breasley (MGeol) is a final-year Ph.D. candidate at the University of British Columbia, Canada, and principal consultant at Criterra. She specializes in critical metals, with a focus on pegmatite mineralogy and geochemistry. With experience across all phases of pegmatite development, she has contributed to projects spanning from greenfields exploration to the mining and metallurgical processing of lithium minerals. She has published multiple papers on lithium pegmatites in peer-reviewed international journals and has led field trips for participants to visit the Tanco pegmatite in Manitoba, Canada's largest lithium mine.

Dr. Lee Groat, Ph.D. - Technical Advisor

Lee Groat graduated from Queen's University with a B.Sc. (Honours, Geology) in 1982 and from the University of Manitoba with a Ph.D. in 1988. From 1988 to 1989 he was a NATO Postdoctoral Fellow at Cambridge University.

Professor Groat has been a faculty member at the University of British Columbia since 1989. In 2002 he was awarded the Killam Prize for Excellence in Teaching, and since 2007 he has been Director of the Integrated Sciences specialization, which enables students to create custom degree programs.

Professor Groat's main research interests are the geology of critical elements, pegmatites, carbonatites, gem deposits, and the crystal chemistry of minerals. He has published approximately 200 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals and authored numerous chapters in books. From 2001 to 2006 Prof. Groat was Editor of American Mineralogist, from 2012 to 2022 the Editor of The Canadian Mineralogist, from 2007 to 2021 Prof. Groat was Chair of the Commission on Gem Materials of the International Mineralogical Association.

Prof. Groat was Chair of the Commission on Gem Materials of the International Mineralogical Association. In 2003 Prof. Groat was elected a Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America, and in 2009 the new mineral groatite, NaCaMn2+2(PO4)[PO3(OH)]2, was named to honor "his extensive contributions to Mineralogy in general, and pegmatite mineralogy in particular". In 2019 he was awarded the Leonard G. Berry medal for distinguished service to the Mineralogical Association of Canada.

Professor Groat is an Independent Director of multiple companies in the exploration and technology spheres and a partner in a private consulting company.

Together, Ms. Breasley and Dr. Groat will support the advancement of the NMX East Project through targeted technical contributions. Their combined expertise will assist in the advancement of deposit theories and data-driven methodologies to prioritize high-value zones and refine the project's exploration and development focus. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance Durango's ability to unlock the full critical metals potential of NMX East.

About the NMX East Critical Metals Project

Durango's NMX East Critical Metals Project is strategically located adjacent to the Whabouchi Lithium Deposit in Québec, a world-class lithium resource. NMX East is situated in a region highly prospective for critical metals essential to modern technologies, including the clean energy transition, defense, semiconductors, aerospace, telecommunications, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing.

Exploration to date at NMX East has identified critical metals, including gallium, rubidium, cesium, and thallium, which are essential for a variety of high-demand applications:

- Gallium: Widely used in semiconductors, LEDs, solar panels, and radar systems for defense and telecommunications. - Rubidium: Critical for specialized glass, atomic clocks, and medical imaging devices. - Cesium: Essential for aerospace, drilling fluids, and ultra-accurate timekeeping systems. - Thallium: Used in electronics, fiber optics, and infrared detection systems.

As geopolitical pressures continue to emphasize the need for secure and reliable sources of critical metals, Canada remains well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in critical minerals production. North America's increasing focus on reducing reliance on foreign supply chains-particularly from China-highlights the strategic importance of projects like NMX East in supporting domestic and allied security, innovation, and economic growth.

The Canadian government's critical minerals strategy, alongside funding incentives and programs, provides a robust framework to advance domestic projects. With its promising results and strategic location, NMX East has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the supply of these essential materials.

Marcy Kiesman, President of Durango stated, "We are excited to begin the next phase of work at NMX East as we build on the momentum of our inaugural program. The demand for critical metals continues to grow amid increasing global geopolitical pressures, and projects like NMX East are essential to help Canada and its allies secure reliable domestic sources. The addition of Ms. Breasley further strengthens our technical expertise as we advance the NMX East project."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's holdings currently include a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia, claims near the Troilus Gold Camp, claims in the Nemaska Camp known for lithium and other critical metals, the Discovery project, with potential for high-grade polymetallic nickel copper PGM, as well as claims in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp of Québec.

