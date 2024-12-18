Klondike Update Financial Statements - Director Appointments

Vancouver, December 18, 2024 - Klondike Silver Corp. ("Klondike Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KS) wishes to provide the following update on outstanding issues:

Financial Statements

The Company's audited financial statements (as at May 31, 2024) and MD&A have now been filed. The first quarter interim statements (as at August 31, 2024) and MD&A will be filed within 5 business days.

Appointments

Glen D. Harder - The Company is pleased to announce the reappointment of Glen David Harder to the board and as a member of the Audit Committee. Glen is a capital markets and corporate lawyer and practices privately, and also in association with Caravel Law, a Canada-wide business law firm. He is active in corporate governance and is an independent director, committee member and special committee member of numerous reporting and private companies.

Glen brings 35+ years of international experience in mining law, contracts, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, government relations, native relations, marketing and capital raising. He has developed leading strategies to drive performance through excellence in corporate governance, partnership, joint venture management and good business practice. Glen is a director and committee member of multiple listed public companies.

Ronald A. Coombes - The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Allan Coombes to the board and as a member of the Audit Committee. Ronald Coombes is a respected mining executive with an impressive track record in the industry and many successes. Mr. Coombes has raised significant funding in North America and internationally for various mining projects.

Mr. Coombes has been responsible for the acquisition, exploration, and development of several potentially significant VMS copper targets such as the Marshall Lake and Norton Lake properties in Ontario, Canada, which are part of the Ring of Fire.

As President, CEO and director of several publicly traded mining companies, Mr. Coombes has proven his ability to build strong relationships with stakeholders and lead successful projects to fruition. His collaborative leadership style and commitment to creating value for shareholders make him an asset to the mining industry.

The Company expects trading to resume in short order.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. Including 8 of the 13 above there are 68 historical mines that are situated in the Klondike Silver 116 square kilometer claim block which have produced 1,258,000 kg of silver, 72 million kg of zinc and 158 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

