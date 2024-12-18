Silvercorp Intercepts 34 grams per tonne gold and 4.45 percent copper over 0.82 metres at the LMW Mine, China
Trading Symbol TSX/NYSE American: SVM
VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2024 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at its LMW underground mine in the Ying Mining District ("Ying") located in Henan Province, China. LMW is one of seven underground mines at Ying, and the recent drilling focused on high-grade, low angle veins. Highlights include:
- High-angle Ag-Pb vein intercepts at the West Zone (W Zone):
- Hole ZKX1613 intersected 2,705 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.67% lead ("Pb"), 0.26% Zinc ("Zn"), and 0.14% Copper ("Cu") over a 18.02 metre ("m") interval of vein W18W at the 1,024 m elevation
- Hole ZKX13828 intersected 1,367 g/t Ag, 8.66% Pb, 1.12% Zn, and 0.32% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein W6E at the 839 m elevation
- High-grade intercepts from low angle gold veins LM50, LM28 (Figure 1 below) and LM26 (Au Zone):
- Hole ZKX1019 intersected 34 g/t gold ("Au"), 31 g/t Ag, and 4.45% Cu over a 0.82 m interval of vein LM28 at the 1,019 m elevation
- Hole ZKX03X151 intersected 29 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.47% Pb, and 0.22% Zn over a 1.11 m interval of vein LM50 at the 792 m elevation
- High-grade Ag-Pb highlights from the E Zone:
- Hole ZKX10756 intersected 1,582 g/t Ag, 4.36% Pb, 0.51% Zn, 1.66 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu over a 0.76 m interval of vein LM41E at the 571 m elevation
- High-grade intercepts of Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at the P Zone:
- Hole ZKX11241 intersected 4,738 g/t Ag, 2.12% Pb, 1.33% Zn, 0.19 g/t Au, and 0.64% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein LM32E at the 637 m elevation
A plan view of the LMW mine at the 800 m level is shown below in Figure 2. From June 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, a total of 78,980 m in 678 diamond drill holes, including 639 underground holes and 39 surface holes, were completed at the LMW mine. Assay results for 548 holes have been received and select results are presented in Table 1 below.
This drilling program has been focused on four target areas: 1) expansion drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins west of the LMW mine (W Zone) at elevations above 900 m to surface (1,250 m); 2) expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21 (Au Zone); 3) drilling to extend the high-grade LM41E series veins at the eastern side of LMW (E Zone); and 4) infill drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the Production Zone (P Zone).
1) Expansion drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins at the W Zone
Drilling at the W Zone significantly expanded the low angle and high-grade Ag-Au-Cu vein LM28 (Table 1). This quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein strikes between 240 and 250 degrees dipping to the north with a dip angle between 10 and 30 degrees and then to 70 degrees at elevations below 900m El. The drilling and tunneling have defined around 600 m along strike and 500 m down dip for LM28, at elevations between 1,120 m and 750 m. The high-grade assay results include 34.13 g/t Au and 4.45% Cu over 0.82 m from hole ZKX1019, and 5.28 g/t Au and 20.28% Cu over a 0.59 m interval of LM28 from hole ZKX13664. Tunneling at 988 m El to 1040 m El has demonstrated continuity of LM28.
At the W Zone, drilling also intersected high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, W18 series and W6 series at elevations between 1,110 m and 800 m, with extension over 800 m along strike. The high-grade Ag-Pb assay results include 2,705 g/t Ag and 0.67% Pb over 18.02 m (true thickness of 10.02 m) of vein W18W from hole ZKX1613, 1,367 g/t Ag, 8.66% Pb, 1.12% Zn and 0.32% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein W6E from hole ZKX13828, and 1,346 g/t Ag, 5.35% Pb, 0.82% Zn and 0.29% Cu over a 3.06 m interval of vein W1 from hole ZKX0825. The drifts from surface at 1040 m and 988 m elevations have traced the high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, and W18 series for up to 360 m in length in tunnels. Stopes at levels 1040, 988, 880 and 850 have been developed to mine the high-grade vein W18W.
Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2023-2024 drilling program at the LMW mine
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Elevation
|
interval
|
Ag
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Vein
|
Ore
|
Ore
|
Low Angle Gold- Copper-Silver Veins
|
ZKX03X104
|
90.86
|
91.53
|
851
|
0.67
|
36
|
0.00
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
6.54
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X101
|
86.51
|
87.84
|
825
|
1.33
|
895
|
1.03
|
0.06
|
4.41
|
0.16
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X100
|
94.18
|
95.95
|
819
|
1.77
|
22
|
1.20
|
0.80
|
2.66
|
0.04
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX0184
|
62.03
|
62.99
|
800
|
0.96
|
226
|
1.52
|
0.23
|
0.05
|
0.28
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X095
|
64.95
|
66.15
|
797
|
1.20
|
10
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
8.35
|
0.00
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX01X102
|
60.56
|
61.51
|
795
|
0.95
|
261
|
0.29
|
0.14
|
23.60
|
0.00
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X151
|
66.95
|
68.06
|
792
|
1.11
|
30
|
0.47
|
0.22
|
29.00
|
0.01
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX01X101
|
64.51
|
65.64
|
791
|
1.13
|
28
|
2.87
|
0.07
|
1.86
|
0.01
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X152
|
68.89
|
70.13
|
790
|
1.24
|
10
|
0.23
|
0.03
|
3.38
|
0.01
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X090
|
101.91
|
104.98
|
788
|
3.07
|
92
|
2.82
|
0.18
|
5.97
|
0.09
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX09X081
|
55.29
|
56.62
|
787
|
1.33
|
9
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
5.19
|
0.00
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX09X017
|
53.07
|
54.13
|
787
|
1.06
|
51
|
0.56
|
0.24
|
6.35
|
0.04
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX07X092
|
55.02
|
56.15
|
786
|
1.13
|
21
|
0.34
|
0.09
|
4.53
|
0.00
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX09X016
|
55.59
|
58.41
|
786
|
2.82
|
52
|
2.04
|
0.26
|
2.07
|
0.03
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX03X153
|
80.63
|
82.26
|
783
|
1.63
|
10
|
0.19
|
0.04
|
5.14
|
0.01
|
LM50
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX05X165
|
122.19
|
123.38
|
825
|
1.19
|
119
|
1.57
|
0.09
|
0.49
|
0.04
|
LM50_3
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX11012
|
54.86
|
55.82
|
684
|
0.96
|
12
|
0.35
|
0.22
|
2.76
|
0.01
|
LM51
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX10515
|
145.69
|
146.79
|
542
|
1.10
|
4
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
9.23
|
0.01
|
LM54
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX10756
|
119.6
|
121.12
|
579
|
1.52
|
16
|
0.50
|
0.30
|
5.54
|
0.04
|
LM54_1
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX10515
|
75.74
|
77.45
|
569
|
1.71
|
4
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
4.02
|
0.01
|
LM54_1
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX10519
|
53.69
|
56.05
|
567
|
2.36
|
5
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
7.18
|
0.00
|
LM54_1
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX13215
|
4.66
|
5.41
|
910
|
0.75
|
9
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
3.99
|
0.00
|
LM58
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX10529
|
112.07
|
113.54
|
584
|
1.47
|
3
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
2.82
|
0.01
|
NA
|
Au
|
Au
|
ZKX0626
|
62.69
|
63.19
|
768
|
0.50
|
15
|
0.03
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
2.92
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0264
|
61.04
|
62.34
|
741
|
1.30
|
434
|
0.74
|
0.15
|
0.31
|
0.02
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0275
|
79.21
|
79.8
|
729
|
0.59
|
2
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
4.73
|
0.22
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0279
|
77.12
|
77.63
|
724
|
0.51
|
3
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
7.10
|
0.32
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0277
|
126.46
|
127.22
|
694
|
0.76
|
119
|
3.58
|
0.58
|
0.13
|
0.02
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX12812
|
16.92
|
17.45
|
687
|
0.53
|
239
|
0.34
|
0.13
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX03X083
|
105.04
|
105.6
|
653
|
0.56
|
102
|
0.01
|
0.12
|
3.37
|
14.36
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0186
|
104.27
|
104.78
|
652
|
0.51
|
13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
5.42
|
1.29
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX03X067
|
53.6
|
54.1
|
648
|
0.50
|
38
|
0.17
|
0.10
|
5.62
|
0.19
|
LM21
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX01X076
|
85.61
|
86.11
|
698
|
0.50
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
3.40
|
0.46
|
LM21_1
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0372
|
83.94
|
85
|
957
|
1.06
|
80
|
0.62
|
0.40
|
0.03
|
2.73
|
LM22
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX05X127
|
135.15
|
135.66
|
937
|
0.51
|
212
|
2.26
|
0.20
|
0.18
|
4.29
|
LM22
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX11466
|
254.51
|
255.21
|
822
|
0.70
|
71
|
0.63
|
0.14
|
0.10
|
1.68
|
LM22
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0469
|
19.66
|
20.17
|
747
|
0.51
|
42
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
1.28
|
2.04
|
LM23
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX10639
|
23.67
|
24.23
|
704
|
0.56
|
40
|
0.13
|
0.36
|
26.27
|
0.01
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX11040
|
42.71
|
44.72
|
689
|
2.01
|
1,154
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
1.09
|
0.09
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX03X140
|
56.35
|
58.13
|
688
|
1.78
|
29
|
5.40
|
0.04
|
0.15
|
0.01
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0533
|
41.4
|
42.17
|
681
|
0.77
|
739
|
6.24
|
1.03
|
0.06
|
0.14
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX11061
|
63.05
|
63.55
|
680
|
0.50
|
7
|
0.03
|
0.05
|
3.38
|
0.00
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX11032
|
51.3
|
51.94
|
672
|
0.64
|
27
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
4.67
|
2.76
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX01X025
|
118.15
|
119.57
|
672
|
1.42
|
886
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
0.04
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX07X108
|
88.45
|
89.75
|
666
|
1.30
|
1,255
|
11.89
|
0.33
|
0.41
|
0.07
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX0185
|
107.85
|
112.19
|
664
|
4.34
|
149
|
1.80
|
0.13
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX05X053
|
76.49
|
77.56
|
664
|
1.07
|
59
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
4.74
|
1.90
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX00X037
|
55.24
|
55.87
|
647
|
0.63
|
10
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
3.16
|
0.12
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX01X023
|
56.37
|
56.87
|
646
|
0.50
|
216
|
0.64
|
0.15
|
2.70
|
0.81
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX05X093
|
33.64
|
36.38
|
641
|
2.74
|
253
|
1.45
|
0.39
|
0.12
|
0.09
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX03X075
|
67.99
|
69.17
|
637
|
1.18
|
3
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
2.74
|
0.22
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX00X034
|
62.1
|
65.01
|
637
|
2.91
|
1,542
|
1.80
|
0.72
|
1.07
|
1.15
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX03X078
|
116.79
|
118.18
|
609
|
1.39
|
1,260
|
0.09
|
0.04
|
0.48
|
0.86
|
LM26
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
Au
|
ZKX1826
|
116.05
|
116.57
|
1,091
|
0.52
|
32
|
0.44
|
0.19
|
19.61
|
0.25
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX13620
|
81.96
|
82.6
|
1,036
|
0.64
|
4
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
3.38
|
0.63
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX1206
|
19.09
|
19.62
|
1,036
|
0.53
|
3
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
3.82
|
0.81
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX13666
|
26.42
|
26.98
|
1,035
|
0.56
|
396
|
0.06
|
0.00
|
0.58
|
0.91
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX1423
|
32.88
|
36.55
|
1,034
|
3.67
|
9
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
3.33
|
1.26
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX1416
|
22.44
|
22.99
|
1,033
|
0.55
|
3
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
3.50
|
0.54
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX13664
|
26.09
|
26.68
|
1,031
|
0.59
|
30
|
0.00
|
0.05
|
5.28
|
20.28
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX1207
|
17.32
|
17.82
|
1,031
|
0.50
|
67
|
0.11
|
0.17
|
1.42
|
2.21
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX1019
|
32.07
|
32.89
|
1,019
|
0.82
|
31
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
34.13
|
4.45
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX0679
|
9.47
|
11.75
|
992
|
2.28
|
23
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
11.10
|
1.80
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX0473
|
5.24
|
6.84
|
990
|
1.60
|
172
|
0.78
|
0.20
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
ZKX14410
|
88.9
|
90.47
|
966
|
1.57
|
1
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
4.73
|
0.00
|
LM28
|
Au-Cu-Ag
|
W
|
High Grade Silver-Lead Veins at the W Zone
|
ZKX1417
|
85
|
86.19
|
1,094
|
1.19
|
174
|
1.14
|
0.29
|
0.05
|
0.22
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1606
|
179.71
|
185.34
|
1,035
|
5.63
|
177
|
0.78
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX0825
|
79.27
|
82.33
|
1,032
|
3.06
|
1,346
|
5.35
|
0.82
|
0.05
|
0.29
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1012
|
148.44
|
149.89
|
1,012
|
1.45
|
155
|
2.83
|
0.63
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX0656
|
61.02
|
62.15
|
1,003
|
1.13
|
808
|
4.16
|
0.20
|
0.05
|
0.12
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14229
|
7.05
|
7.62
|
993
|
0.57
|
670
|
0.51
|
0.45
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13830
|
21.85
|
23.11
|
871
|
1.26
|
413
|
1.87
|
0.44
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13831
|
32.44
|
35.13
|
871
|
2.69
|
653
|
2.36
|
0.69
|
0.05
|
0.19
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13828
|
27.61
|
28.94
|
869
|
1.33
|
186
|
0.57
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13838
|
17.04
|
17.78
|
869
|
0.74
|
456
|
4.44
|
0.18
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14023
|
43.19
|
44.15
|
851
|
0.96
|
175
|
2.02
|
0.28
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1018
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
1,045
|
0.60
|
183
|
0.69
|
0.13
|
0.13
|
0.08
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14411
|
50.76
|
51.94
|
1,013
|
1.18
|
179
|
3.49
|
1.17
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14233
|
70.01
|
70.77
|
986
|
0.76
|
43
|
5.12
|
0.20
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14414
|
76.2
|
78.01
|
982
|
1.81
|
1,129
|
0.74
|
0.64
|
0.04
|
0.24
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14217
|
46.19
|
46.93
|
921
|
0.74
|
245
|
0.70
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14406
|
54.16
|
54.8
|
908
|
0.64
|
221
|
5.61
|
0.28
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13819
|
70.22
|
71
|
842
|
0.78
|
251
|
2.78
|
1.58
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
W18
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14220
|
21.8
|
22.4
|
931
|
0.60
|
42
|
0.19
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
3.42
|
W18E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1418
|
29.92
|
31.43
|
1,115
|
1.51
|
400
|
0.80
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1607
|
59.14
|
60.66
|
1,108
|
1.52
|
319
|
0.61
|
0.17
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX0838
|
142.61
|
143.95
|
1,080
|
1.34
|
594
|
7.63
|
0.18
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX0839
|
157.35
|
158.13
|
1,069
|
0.78
|
593
|
2.75
|
0.69
|
0.01
|
0.30
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1420
|
141.14
|
143.76
|
1,047
|
2.62
|
200
|
1.08
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1613
|
137.35
|
155.37
|
1,024
|
18.02
|
2,705
|
0.67
|
0.26
|
0.07
|
0.14
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13667
|
81.65
|
86.62
|
1,018
|
4.97
|
1,393
|
1.39
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
0.13
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13666
|
75.31
|
77.9
|
1,017
|
2.59
|
247
|
0.17
|
0.13
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13664
|
93.53
|
94.7
|
996
|
1.17
|
686
|
3.09
|
0.82
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14008
|
135.94
|
136.66
|
960
|
0.72
|
214
|
0.68
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14256
|
115.26
|
115.98
|
902
|
0.72
|
493
|
10.47
|
7.44
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14250
|
139.29
|
139.8
|
874
|
0.51
|
235
|
1.89
|
0.50
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14248
|
92.32
|
93.27
|
872
|
0.95
|
55
|
12.85
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
W18W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14256
|
3.03
|
4.62
|
935
|
1.59
|
265
|
0.25
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
W18W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14250
|
11.88
|
12.38
|
932
|
0.50
|
217
|
6.71
|
0.28
|
0.05
|
0.09
|
W18W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14032
|
11.34
|
12.67
|
929
|
1.33
|
416
|
3.49
|
0.16
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
W18W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13819
|
0
|
0.8
|
884
|
0.80
|
685
|
1.52
|
0.24
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
W18W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14248
|
75.71
|
78.36
|
875
|
2.65
|
98
|
6.25
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
W18Wa
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14231
|
32.29
|
32.88
|
969
|
0.59
|
738
|
0.73
|
0.22
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
W1W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1412
|
150.48
|
151
|
1,052
|
0.52
|
1,078
|
0.25
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1613
|
106.4
|
109.25
|
1,047
|
2.85
|
247
|
1.33
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
W2W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13417
|
44.88
|
46.45
|
982
|
1.57
|
499
|
2.50
|
1.52
|
0.02
|
0.10
|
W6
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13826
|
47.67
|
48.18
|
929
|
0.51
|
232
|
10.53
|
0.13
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
W6
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13208
|
174.9
|
175.57
|
901
|
0.67
|
362
|
0.52
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
0.09
|
W6
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13831
|
58.82
|
59.37
|
860
|
0.55
|
467
|
1.85
|
0.58
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
W6
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14241
|
99.67
|
100.39
|
806
|
0.72
|
266
|
3.74
|
1.29
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
W6a
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14039
|
65.05
|
66
|
840
|
0.95
|
224
|
0.78
|
0.18
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
W6E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13828
|
82.82
|
84.62
|
839
|
1.80
|
1,367
|
8.66
|
1.12
|
0.08
|
0.32
|
W6E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX12813
|
275.21
|
275.8
|
674
|
0.59
|
610
|
41.32
|
4.96
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
W6E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX12815
|
154.37
|
158.69
|
659
|
4.32
|
34
|
6.51
|
3.23
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
W6E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13409
|
136.33
|
138.57
|
919
|
2.24
|
767
|
4.23
|
1.70
|
0.04
|
0.13
|
W6E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13662
|
85.07
|
85.61
|
908
|
0.54
|
421
|
1.85
|
0.30
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
W6E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13825
|
102.98
|
103.71
|
878
|
0.73
|
1,770
|
5.06
|
2.10
|
0.16
|
0.08
|
W6E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX0266
|
92.62
|
93.6
|
979
|
0.98
|
324
|
0.41
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
W6E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13417
|
115.47
|
117.2
|
964
|
1.73
|
285
|
0.61
|
0.80
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
W6E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13637
|
111.87
|
112.48
|
914
|
0.61
|
1,206
|
1.79
|
0.61
|
0.03
|
0.32
|
W6E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13831
|
121.28
|
121.94
|
833
|
0.66
|
1,734
|
4.09
|
0.30
|
0.05
|
0.31
|
W6E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13825
|
27.96
|
28.73
|
919
|
0.77
|
47
|
5.52
|
0.23
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
W6W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX0839
|
33.36
|
34.16
|
1,127
|
0.80
|
139
|
1.34
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
2.97
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13667
|
75.55
|
76.69
|
1,019
|
1.14
|
169
|
2.68
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX1206
|
100.23
|
100.76
|
998
|
0.53
|
335
|
0.15
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14408
|
31.93
|
34.06
|
984
|
2.13
|
413
|
0.75
|
0.46
|
0.03
|
0.07
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14016
|
83.7
|
84.3
|
974
|
0.60
|
180
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.32
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14256
|
12.99
|
13.49
|
932
|
0.50
|
350
|
0.51
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX13409
|
130.11
|
130.91
|
919
|
0.80
|
199
|
3.00
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14248
|
97.83
|
99.74
|
872
|
1.91
|
341
|
0.80
|
1.74
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
ZKX14023
|
50.39
|
51.79
|
846
|
1.40
|
185
|
0.44
|
0.49
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
W
|
High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the E Zone
|
ZKX1527
|
123.29
|
124.82
|
1,062
|
1.53
|
296
|
0.90
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1719
|
106.64
|
107.93
|
1,053
|
1.29
|
240
|
0.24
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1520
|
147.32
|
147.87
|
1,022
|
0.55
|
160
|
5.59
|
5.00
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1520
|
147.87
|
149.09
|
1,022
|
1.22
|
214
|
1.17
|
0.51
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1517
|
29.96
|
33.02
|
997
|
3.06
|
958
|
0.38
|
0.19
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
LM17W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11535
|
30.14
|
31.05
|
982
|
0.91
|
246
|
0.39
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM17W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11338
|
222.17
|
222.97
|
898
|
0.80
|
339
|
1.69
|
0.43
|
0.02
|
0.17
|
LM17W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11157
|
229.58
|
230.14
|
865
|
0.56
|
277
|
0.39
|
1.35
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
LM17W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11333
|
213.18
|
214.4
|
860
|
1.22
|
709
|
9.67
|
0.23
|
0.02
|
0.25
|
LM17W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11343
|
100.97
|
101.91
|
845
|
0.94
|
901
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
LM17W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11167
|
91.9
|
92.48
|
827
|
0.58
|
197
|
2.57
|
0.27
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
LM17W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11330
|
102.84
|
103.37
|
878
|
0.53
|
291
|
2.07
|
0.30
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
LM41
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11526
|
116.97
|
119.04
|
870
|
2.07
|
577
|
2.32
|
0.18
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
LM41
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX10529
|
9.05
|
9.63
|
598
|
0.58
|
118
|
6.75
|
1.11
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM41
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX10991
|
127.66
|
128.51
|
574
|
0.85
|
221
|
1.34
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
LM41
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX10766
|
120.43
|
121.41
|
574
|
0.98
|
200
|
8.28
|
0.27
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
LM41
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11332
|
200.05
|
201.36
|
868
|
1.31
|
288
|
0.35
|
0.14
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
LM41_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11329
|
182.66
|
183.22
|
784
|
0.56
|
305
|
0.36
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM41_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11534
|
226.52
|
227.3
|
855
|
0.78
|
727
|
0.86
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
0.13
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11539
|
126.67
|
127.19
|
837
|
0.52
|
882
|
6.39
|
0.14
|
0.03
|
0.29
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11339
|
124.42
|
125.41
|
835
|
0.99
|
239
|
0.64
|
0.11
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11167
|
131.33
|
131.96
|
818
|
0.63
|
1,394
|
1.79
|
0.41
|
0.17
|
0.24
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX10955
|
124.46
|
125.48
|
672
|
1.02
|
245
|
0.96
|
0.13
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11159
|
111.27
|
112.54
|
636
|
1.27
|
324
|
7.64
|
1.07
|
0.38
|
0.03
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11162
|
109.71
|
113.33
|
613
|
3.62
|
661
|
3.08
|
0.66
|
0.17
|
0.03
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX10756
|
165.04
|
165.8
|
571
|
0.76
|
1,582
|
4.36
|
0.51
|
1.66
|
0.15
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11144
|
158.5
|
159.27
|
569
|
0.77
|
162
|
21.00
|
0.38
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
LM41E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11535
|
84.62
|
85.12
|
948
|
0.50
|
315
|
0.66
|
0.19
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
LM41E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1527
|
84.39
|
85.41
|
1,075
|
1.02
|
205
|
0.74
|
0.11
|
0.05
|
0.09
|
LM41E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1719
|
99.32
|
99.83
|
1,056
|
0.51
|
238
|
0.67
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
LM41E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1370
|
101.67
|
103.04
|
1,037
|
1.37
|
794
|
1.85
|
0.09
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
LM41E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1517
|
89.59
|
90.09
|
989
|
0.50
|
353
|
0.25
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM41E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1518
|
93.43
|
94.42
|
974
|
0.99
|
398
|
5.01
|
0.98
|
0.05
|
0.09
|
LM41E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1754
|
62.37
|
63.49
|
952
|
1.12
|
807
|
9.80
|
0.47
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
LM41E2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11340
|
103.6
|
105.03
|
829
|
1.43
|
267
|
0.79
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
LM41E3
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX1527
|
128.39
|
128.89
|
1,061
|
0.50
|
166
|
0.96
|
0.61
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11337
|
198.06
|
198.81
|
895
|
0.75
|
164
|
2.57
|
0.36
|
0.19
|
0.06
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11337
|
226.12
|
227.47
|
889
|
1.35
|
252
|
0.73
|
0.32
|
0.13
|
0.09
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX11157
|
183.16
|
183.68
|
879
|
0.52
|
269
|
0.58
|
0.08
|
0.03
|
0.09
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
ZKX10990
|
103.75
|
104.36
|
617
|
0.61
|
32
|
4.60
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
E
|
High-Grade Veins at the Production Zone
|
ZKX03X135
|
84.64
|
85.21
|
689
|
0.57
|
407
|
1.65
|
2.88
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
LM10
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX01X069
|
16.37
|
16.97
|
687
|
0.60
|
970
|
3.95
|
3.68
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
LM10
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX01X039
|
102.51
|
103.05
|
840
|
0.54
|
204
|
0.78
|
4.57
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM11E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X068
|
40.49
|
44.2
|
661
|
3.71
|
218
|
0.81
|
0.44
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
LM11E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X101
|
92.13
|
93.05
|
820
|
0.92
|
335
|
1.27
|
0.13
|
0.02
|
0.20
|
LM11E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11428
|
11.2
|
12.25
|
697
|
1.05
|
217
|
0.76
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
0.21
|
LM11E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X156
|
67.45
|
68.24
|
650
|
0.79
|
653
|
2.90
|
1.60
|
0.05
|
0.18
|
LM11E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X106
|
49.44
|
50.81
|
694
|
1.37
|
240
|
2.33
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
LM12
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11041
|
91.39
|
91.89
|
676
|
0.50
|
219
|
1.13
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
0.17
|
LM12
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX00X044
|
76.32
|
77.65
|
669
|
1.33
|
374
|
0.25
|
0.02
|
1.41
|
0.01
|
LM12
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0620
|
115.01
|
115.75
|
733
|
0.74
|
206
|
1.36
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.22
|
LM12_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0626
|
135.09
|
135.82
|
732
|
0.73
|
105
|
3.26
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.12
|
LM12_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX04X006
|
99.99
|
100.99
|
681
|
1.00
|
700
|
0.61
|
0.75
|
0.17
|
0.28
|
LM12_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X110
|
98.5
|
99.65
|
649
|
1.15
|
1,341
|
1.81
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
0.10
|
LM12_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X110
|
104.61
|
109.6
|
646
|
4.99
|
1,633
|
2.11
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
0.12
|
LM12_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X108
|
71.08
|
72.24
|
673
|
1.16
|
1,115
|
2.70
|
6.49
|
0.41
|
0.20
|
LM12_2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X089
|
76.73
|
79.28
|
672
|
2.55
|
317
|
0.53
|
0.57
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
LM12_2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X053
|
65.34
|
69.06
|
669
|
3.72
|
154
|
0.92
|
0.42
|
0.14
|
0.06
|
LM12_2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0185
|
114.02
|
115.04
|
661
|
1.02
|
106
|
2.59
|
0.80
|
0.02
|
0.55
|
LM12_2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X172
|
65.86
|
66.98
|
659
|
1.12
|
387
|
0.80
|
0.44
|
0.14
|
0.11
|
LM12_2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X173
|
15.15
|
16.28
|
682
|
1.13
|
1,079
|
8.87
|
0.33
|
0.06
|
0.40
|
LM12_2a
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X052
|
84.15
|
85.19
|
678
|
1.04
|
755
|
10.08
|
0.20
|
0.11
|
0.34
|
LM12_2a
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X108
|
77
|
77.56
|
671
|
0.56
|
485
|
1.43
|
0.89
|
0.17
|
0.11
|
LM12_2a
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X117
|
20.94
|
24.27
|
640
|
3.33
|
251
|
2.60
|
0.42
|
0.18
|
0.05
|
LM12_5
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0738
|
32.18
|
33.24
|
627
|
1.06
|
735
|
0.59
|
0.32
|
0.18
|
0.12
|
LM12_5
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX09X072
|
38.86
|
40.1
|
627
|
1.24
|
283
|
1.44
|
0.70
|
0.24
|
0.63
|
LM12_5
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX00X019
|
159
|
162.7
|
711
|
3.70
|
665
|
3.52
|
0.40
|
0.05
|
0.29
|
LM12E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX10645
|
35.94
|
36.81
|
696
|
0.87
|
163
|
22.00
|
0.27
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM12E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X162
|
62.54
|
63.23
|
690
|
0.69
|
380
|
1.84
|
0.12
|
0.02
|
0.16
|
LM12E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X141
|
92.88
|
93.67
|
665
|
0.79
|
1,834
|
4.96
|
0.96
|
0.18
|
0.10
|
LM12E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0371
|
73.45
|
74.42
|
937
|
0.97
|
197
|
0.42
|
0.52
|
0.03
|
0.07
|
LM12E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0195
|
71.48
|
71.98
|
926
|
0.50
|
180
|
1.73
|
0.26
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
LM12E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX00X019
|
111.48
|
112.65
|
754
|
1.17
|
53
|
15.48
|
0.69
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
LM12E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X140
|
66.65
|
67.23
|
686
|
0.58
|
182
|
10.27
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
LM12E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X106
|
56.91
|
57.5
|
693
|
0.59
|
632
|
1.49
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
0.04
|
LM12a
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X110
|
136.15
|
136.66
|
630
|
0.51
|
226
|
0.72
|
0.22
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
LM12a
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX01X063
|
72.1
|
72.78
|
837
|
0.68
|
940
|
0.55
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11252
|
10.94
|
12.58
|
799
|
1.64
|
208
|
1.75
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.19
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0626
|
3.11
|
6.04
|
798
|
2.93
|
281
|
0.34
|
0.03
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0620
|
4.12
|
4.9
|
797
|
0.78
|
1,035
|
0.58
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.35
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11456
|
13.9
|
16.15
|
791
|
2.25
|
249
|
6.70
|
0.47
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11439
|
23.03
|
24.94
|
786
|
1.91
|
465
|
2.35
|
0.78
|
0.13
|
0.19
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX02X011
|
84.12
|
85.05
|
764
|
0.93
|
212
|
3.28
|
1.66
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
LM13W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X117
|
50.23
|
50.78
|
722
|
0.55
|
139
|
8.19
|
0.06
|
0.03
|
0.70
|
LM13W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX10996
|
114.88
|
115.75
|
834
|
0.87
|
896
|
1.98
|
0.19
|
0.05
|
0.64
|
LM14
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX04X003
|
24.27
|
24.86
|
732
|
0.59
|
408
|
1.69
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
0.17
|
LM14
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX04X008
|
65.9
|
78.82
|
686
|
12.92
|
982
|
5.36
|
0.34
|
0.36
|
0.07
|
LM14
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0684
|
99.5
|
100.25
|
662
|
0.75
|
410
|
6.06
|
2.44
|
3.98
|
0.09
|
LM14_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11454
|
16.01
|
17.53
|
642
|
1.52
|
73
|
4.15
|
0.19
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
LM14_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11431
|
106.62
|
107.4
|
663
|
0.78
|
405
|
3.89
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
LM14_3
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11248
|
59.85
|
60.99
|
637
|
1.14
|
329
|
0.54
|
0.19
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
LM14_3
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0469
|
94.72
|
97.68
|
728
|
2.96
|
291
|
1.00
|
0.43
|
0.03
|
0.21
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0668
|
82.47
|
83.58
|
716
|
1.11
|
374
|
0.62
|
0.25
|
0.02
|
0.25
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0274
|
80.37
|
81.27
|
697
|
0.90
|
746
|
2.25
|
1.55
|
0.03
|
0.18
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX4221
|
79.12
|
84.57
|
563
|
5.45
|
243
|
0.78
|
0.22
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
LM17
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX01X101
|
14.7
|
15.26
|
840
|
0.56
|
116
|
2.98
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
LM19
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX01X102
|
22.68
|
23.18
|
832
|
0.50
|
182
|
2.33
|
0.02
|
0.20
|
0.01
|
LM19
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11428
|
82.77
|
84.1
|
681
|
1.33
|
334
|
0.70
|
0.44
|
0.12
|
0.10
|
LM19_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11033
|
31.73
|
32.31
|
583
|
0.58
|
935
|
4.61
|
0.26
|
0.13
|
0.15
|
LM19_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11034
|
35.68
|
36.28
|
575
|
0.60
|
459
|
2.52
|
0.52
|
0.09
|
0.12
|
LM19_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X076
|
135.01
|
138.35
|
531
|
3.34
|
1,698
|
0.42
|
0.07
|
0.66
|
0.11
|
LM19_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX10820
|
64.74
|
65.7
|
671
|
0.96
|
1,834
|
1.60
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM19W1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11606
|
36.32
|
38.1
|
736
|
1.78
|
1,033
|
6.86
|
0.08
|
0.14
|
0.16
|
LM19W1E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX00X014
|
94.95
|
95.96
|
681
|
1.01
|
364
|
2.21
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
LM19W2
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11456
|
117.28
|
118.15
|
725
|
0.87
|
514
|
5.02
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
0.41
|
LM19Wa
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11439
|
130.94
|
131.78
|
715
|
0.84
|
303
|
2.02
|
0.09
|
0.05
|
0.53
|
LM19Wa
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX01X044
|
41.85
|
43.93
|
726
|
2.08
|
201
|
0.61
|
1.44
|
0.02
|
0.10
|
LM19Wa
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0371
|
42.29
|
42.83
|
952
|
0.54
|
189
|
8.32
|
0.10
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
LM20
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX07X097
|
70.83
|
71.43
|
817
|
0.60
|
214
|
0.98
|
1.77
|
0.17
|
0.02
|
LM20
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX09X094
|
101.46
|
102.24
|
579
|
0.78
|
172
|
1.92
|
0.10
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
LM20
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX09X071
|
57.7
|
59.44
|
647
|
1.74
|
70
|
3.77
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
LM20_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0740
|
59.03
|
60.7
|
618
|
1.67
|
376
|
0.15
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
LM20_1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X162
|
75.07
|
75.62
|
689
|
0.55
|
739
|
8.68
|
1.24
|
0.21
|
0.13
|
LM20W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X163
|
88.67
|
89.96
|
661
|
1.29
|
356
|
0.08
|
0.03
|
0.82
|
0.12
|
LM20W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX12815
|
161.62
|
164.88
|
658
|
3.26
|
337
|
4.42
|
0.71
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
LM25
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX12818
|
41.53
|
42.67
|
910
|
1.14
|
495
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
LM25W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0287
|
30.98
|
32.3
|
913
|
1.32
|
272
|
0.64
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
LM25W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11418
|
53.08
|
53.95
|
623
|
0.87
|
156
|
7.20
|
0.15
|
0.11
|
0.94
|
LM27
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11012
|
71.74
|
75.3
|
679
|
3.56
|
485
|
5.50
|
1.12
|
0.40
|
0.11
|
LM30
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X133
|
99.76
|
101.79
|
662
|
2.03
|
252
|
0.54
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
LM30
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11418
|
48.74
|
49.35
|
626
|
0.61
|
827
|
7.59
|
0.31
|
0.12
|
0.72
|
LM30
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11450
|
52.47
|
53.7
|
614
|
1.23
|
311
|
7.26
|
0.17
|
0.05
|
0.57
|
LM30
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11242
|
100.3
|
101.48
|
631
|
1.18
|
787
|
1.94
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
0.12
|
LM32
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11242
|
21.1
|
22.82
|
646
|
1.72
|
277
|
1.55
|
0.47
|
0.01
|
0.09
|
LM32E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11249
|
18.35
|
19.49
|
643
|
1.14
|
433
|
4.18
|
0.52
|
0.05
|
0.14
|
LM32E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11241
|
23.78
|
25.58
|
637
|
1.80
|
4,738
|
2.12
|
1.33
|
0.19
|
0.64
|
LM32E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11248
|
71.69
|
72.83
|
635
|
1.14
|
282
|
0.60
|
0.58
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
LM32E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11453
|
82.61
|
83.2
|
599
|
0.59
|
340
|
11.32
|
0.12
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
LM32E
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11249
|
44.38
|
45.72
|
634
|
1.34
|
574
|
4.13
|
0.13
|
0.05
|
0.17
|
LM32E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11248
|
122.46
|
123.51
|
625
|
1.05
|
922
|
6.37
|
1.92
|
0.05
|
0.28
|
LM32E1
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0947
|
106.45
|
107.31
|
670
|
0.86
|
394
|
0.18
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
LM7
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX1727
|
84.44
|
85.2
|
573
|
0.76
|
28
|
6.60
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
LM7
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX09X016
|
22.01
|
23.42
|
818
|
1.41
|
456
|
0.24
|
0.09
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
LM7W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX09X069
|
34.87
|
35.73
|
808
|
0.86
|
157
|
2.35
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
0.02
|
LM7W
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X099
|
18.24
|
19.46
|
891
|
1.22
|
395
|
1.21
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
0.17
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX10317
|
129.9
|
130.41
|
725
|
0.51
|
1,730
|
2.29
|
2.31
|
0.02
|
0.17
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0255
|
27.44
|
28.64
|
695
|
1.20
|
554
|
1.60
|
0.66
|
0.03
|
0.13
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11439
|
166.99
|
167.81
|
692
|
0.82
|
247
|
0.57
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
0.26
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX03X121
|
83.23
|
83.96
|
684
|
0.73
|
174
|
1.87
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
0.32
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX00X014
|
147.35
|
148.56
|
671
|
1.21
|
186
|
2.98
|
0.84
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX00X078
|
75.65
|
76.83
|
661
|
1.18
|
80
|
4.95
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11262
|
1.14
|
1.78
|
649
|
0.64
|
229
|
1.08
|
0.33
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11032
|
152.81
|
153.39
|
622
|
0.58
|
205
|
1.02
|
0.11
|
0.16
|
0.04
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX11241
|
83.63
|
84.22
|
606
|
0.59
|
533
|
0.63
|
1.09
|
0.05
|
0.18
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX0548
|
153.55
|
154.1
|
574
|
0.55
|
173
|
1.07
|
0.22
|
0.05
|
0.07
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
|
ZKX05X076
|
147.87
|
148.99
|
519
|
1.12
|
225
|
3.39
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
NA
|
Ag-Pb-Zn
|
P
Note: [NA] No vein id has been assigned
Quality Control
Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.
Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.4 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.
A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.
The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.
Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'') and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of this news release and for the purpose of any future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. There were no limitations on the Qualified Persons' verification process. Silvercorp is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.
For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com
