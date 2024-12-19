Nova Pacific Releases Complete Back-Pack Drilling Results at Lara

Best Intersection: 2.2 m @ 21.7 g/t Au, 418 g/t Ag, 48.12% Zn, 4.59% Pb, and 2.67% Cu, 1,425 g/t Sb

Vancouver, December 19, 2024 - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to report complete results from a backpack drilling program carried out on the Company's Lara Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Six BQ-sized holes totalling 18.11 m were drilled from two closely spaced collars using a Shaw backpack drill in order to confirm historic grades and to collect modern trace geochemistry information for massive sulphide mineralization in the Coronation Zone (Figure 1). A discussion of results from holes 24BP01 and 02 appeared in a November 27, 2024 news release.



Figure 1 - DDH Location Map



Assay results from holes 24BP03 - 06 (Table 2) further confirmed the high-grade nature of the massive sulphide lens exposed in nearby Trench 86-43 (24.58 g/t Au, 513.6 g/t Ag, 3.04% Cu, 43.01% Zn and 8.30% Pb across 3.51 m). Of particular note is the intersection from hole 24BP05, the upper 2.2 m of which intersected massive light brown sphalerite, galena, and disseminated chalcopyrite. Samples across the full 4.26 metre hole returned a weighted average of 12.5 g/t Au, 409.3 g/t Ag, 37.92% Zn, 5.29% Pb, 2.31% Cu and 1,394 g/t Sb. A 0.9 m intersection from hole 24BP03 also returned 52.76% Zn. These numbers compare favorably with Abermin's trench results, but should not be considered representative of the average grade of the deposit, given the limited scope of the drilling program.

Hole # UTM Elevation Azimuth Inclination Northing Easting (m) (degrees) (degrees) 24BP01 5414851 433489 628 230 -60 24BP02 5414851 433489 - -90 24BP03 5414851 433489 315 -70 24BP04 5414851 433489 140 -50 24BP05 5414851 433486 190 -70 24BP06 5414851 433486 90 -45

Table 1 - Drill Hole Information



Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Sb g/t g/t % % % g/t Sample # Hole # From: To: Width (m)1











K838901 24BP01 0.00 1.00 1.00 12.70 456 2.04 6.38 43.09 1615 K838903 1.00 3.00 2.00 11.15 332 1.60 3.15 10.45 1345 K838904 24BP02 0.00 0.90 0.90 3.16 462 2.13 7.54 46.032 1725 K838906 0.90 2.40 1.50 0.48 165 0.52 0.56 1.38 577 K838907 24BP03 0.00 0.90 0.90 4.60 439 2.02 6.92 52.76 1505 K838909 0.90 1.80 0.90 1.91 392 1.10 2.93 6.21 1800 K838910 24BP04 0.00 2.10 2.10 3.12 328 2.21 4.01 40.53 1195 K838912 2.10 3.65 1.55 0.24 7.8 0.06 0.14 0.72 19 K838913 24BP05 0.00 2.20 2.20 21.70 418 2.67 4.59 48.12 1425 K838915 2.20 4.26 2.06 2.68 400 1.92 6.05 27.03 1360 K838916 24BP06 0.00 1.90 1.90 10.80 362 2.21 3.20 49.93 1315 K838918 1.90 3.00 1.10 2.54 484 1.23 6.99 33.44 1900 1 the true width of the sample/mineralization are unknown due to the limited depth of drill penetration. 2 duplicate sample assayed 46.13% Zn Note - standards: K838902, 08 & 14, blanks: K838905, 11 & 17 all appear to pass within 2SD

Table 2 - Assays: Holes 24BP01 - 06





Figure 2 - BQ-sized core from Hole 24BP05



The Company will continue to evaluate these results in preparation for the upcoming drill program, expected to start early next year.

Samples consisted of half NQ-size diamond core that were split off-site, prepared at the ALS Canada Ltd. laboratory in North Vancouver, BC, and analysed for 48 elements via 0.25g four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish and gold via 30g fire assay with an AAS finish. Ore grade samples were analyzed for silver, copper, lead and zinc via 0.4g four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish and for gold via 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The quality assurance-quality control ("QA-QC") program of Nova Pacific includes the insertion of certified (ME-1202) standards, (BL-10) blank and duplicate samples (see Table 2). The remaining half core has been retained for verification and reference purposes.

Marketing Agreements

Further to Company's news release dated October 31, 2024, Nova Pacific announces that it has terminated the previously-disclosed service agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") prior to the conclusion of the marketing campaign contemplated in that agreement. Accordingly, Native Ads has refunded a significant portion of the retainer previously paid by Nova Pacific.

In addition, Nova Pacific announces that the Company has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with Stockwire Inc. ("Stockwire") dated December 17, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), pursuant to which Stockwire will assist the Company with its European marketing and communications strategy, including the creation of content, the coordination of press contacts and German distribution, programmatic advertising in Germany, programmatic re-marketing in Germany, native advertising in Germany on premium publishers, lead generation, and related services. The term of the agreement is scheduled to last until mid-March 2025 or until the advertising budget contemplated therein is depleted, with the associated marketing campaign expected to begin approximately 30 days from the Effective Date. The agreement requires the Company to pay Stockwire a total fee of USD$550,000 plus applicable taxes.

Stockwire and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and neither Stockwire nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The agreement does not obligate the Company to issue any securities to Stockwire and is subject to all necessary approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Stockwire can be reached at Suite 301, 47 Colborne Street, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1E3, telephone: + 1-416-268-0306, email: info@stockwire.com.

Qualified Person

David Nelles, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical data contained in this news release.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific Metals recognizes the Rights of all Indigenous Peoples of Canada. Nova is committed to consultation and accommodation with the Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group communities on whose Traditional, Ancestral and Unceded Territory the Lara Property is located. The Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group is a politically unified group that represents six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz'uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on our key asset, the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfields development project boasts a significant historic resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study if and as required. We are committed to creating value for our shareholders while maintaining environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Malcolm Bell

Chief Executive Officer, Director

