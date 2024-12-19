Opawica Explorations Inc Begins Field Work in Preparation of Upcoming Drill Campaign at Its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

December 19th, 2024 - Vancouver, B.C. - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that select members of it exploration personnel has been mobilized to conduct field work at the Bazooka Gold Project ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada.

Specifically, the company has deployed an advanced team, consisting of a Quebec-registered geologist and an assistant to Bazooka. Their mission is to map access routes and finalize drill locations for at least 20 high-priority gold targets previously identified in the area, in preparation for an upcoming drilling campaign. The crew will further scout locations where secondary or alternate drill sites may be considered.

In recognition of the milestone, Blake Morgan, CEO of the Company stated: "This is an important step in advancing the Bazooka property as we await final drill permit approval. This preparation will enable us to mobilize quickly, ensuring we are ready to begin drilling as efficiently and quickly as possible once the permits have been granted. With drill permits already approved on the Arrowhead Project the team feel permits are very close regarding the Bazooka Property."

Opawica's Bazooka property is adjacent to Yamana Gold's Wasamac property, which hosts a proven gold resource of 1,767,000 oz. Other major gold mining companies, including Agnico Eagle Mines, are also located within close proximity*. Previous drilling campaigns from 2003 to 2005 found extensive evidence of gold bearing minerals on the property. Gold concentrations reached up to 316.23 grams per tonne over a 1-meter section in Hole #BA-03-02A.



The variations in gold content highlight the potential richness of the gold present within the minerals found during these exploration efforts. Opawica intends to drill these promising areas using the latest survey technology.

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and approves the technical content of this news release. *Mineralization on adjacent Projects are not necessarily indicative of the Mineralization on Bazooka Property

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

