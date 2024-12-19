Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

VANCOUVER, December 19, 2024 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its Zone Three Extension exploration and prospecting program located in the southeast side of its flagship project Drayton Black Lake ("DBL") totalling ~18,907Ha. The program included 62.3km traversed, 185 outcrops described with 83 grab samples (Figure 1). The program was undertaken to provide on-the-ground clarity where possible of the contact between the Mafic Metavolcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. DBL is located approximately 20km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario (Figure 5) and covers 30 km of the Central Volcanic and Southern Sedimentary domains within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou ("EWM") Greenstone Belt, which also hosts NexGold's (TSX.V: NEXG) Goliath Gold-Silver Complex immediately to the southwest.

Zone 3 Extension Exploration and Prospecting Program Highlights:

One granitic rock sample grading 7.38g/t Au along a potassic- and carbonate-altered linear feature within the Lake of the Bays Batholith (Figure 1,2), never prospected before

Four rock samples with Mo values ranging from 20.8ppm Mo to 222ppm Mo

Pilot test of a TMI map preparation using historical ground magnetometer readings (~1980) proved successful supporting further digitization of additional historical geophysical data (Figure 3)

The leased drill has been shipped with imminent arrival (Figure 4) further to Press release November 19, 2024



Figure 1: DBL - Zone 3 Extension Prospecting program rock sample from 900m south southwest of the 2024 drill program at Zone 3



Figure 2: DBL - Zone 3 Extension Magnetics (2022 and 2024 data) and Prospecting results

"We are thrilled with the promising results from our Zone Three Extension program, which underscore the untapped potential of the Drayton Black Lake project. The discovery of high-grade gold in a new area, never prospected before inside the Batholith, coupled with notable molybdenum values and advancements in leveraging historical geophysical data, reaffirms our confidence in DBL's strategic importance within the District. With the arrival of our leased drill imminent, we are poised to transition these insights into actionable drilling programs as we continue to unlock value for our stakeholders." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

"The test of concept that has been rewarded with a gold-mineralised sample, plus our ability to leverage historical data in tandem with results from an on-demand rig, make this a significant step forward in progress of the project." Commented Brett Davis, Advisor to Heritage



Figure 3: DBL - Zone 3 - Additional TMI Maps using historical data to be prepared



Figure 3 ODR 100 Daimond Drill on Truck Bed for Delivery as at December 18th 2024

Zone 3 Extension Prospecting Program

The program was designed to assess topographic highs, which have potential to represent zones of resistant hydrothermal alteration and mineralisation, along the contact between the mafic volcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. The program included 62km in traverses, 185 outcrops described, 83 rock samples collected.



Figure 4 Heritage Mining Ontario Project Portfolio

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high-grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

