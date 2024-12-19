Bolt Metals Announces Revised Terms of Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, December 19, 2024 - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (FSE: A3D8AK), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, announces that it is repricing its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), originally announced on December 16, 2024. The Offering will now be for up to 8,000,000 Quebec Flow-Through Shares (each a "QFT Share") at CAD$0.16 per QFT Share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,280,000.

The QFT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")).

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's Northwind Property, Urban-Berry Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

About Bolt Metals Corp.

Bolt Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Bolt's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and also include Soap Gulch, a copper SEDEX project in Montana, and Switchback, a copper-silver project located in British Columbia. Bolt trades on the CSE Exchange under the symbol BOLT, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol PCRFC and in Germany under the WKN A3D8AK.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Branden Haynes - Director and CEO

(604) 817-1595

info@boltmetals.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward?looking information". The words "may", "potential", "should", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward?looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding use of proceeds from the private placement and the payment of finder's fees. Investors are cautioned that any such forward?looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward?looking statements. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved this news release.

