ESGold Corp. Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, December 19, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) announces that is electing to accelerate the expiry date of its outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on September 27, 2024, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of the Company (the "Warrants").

On December 6, 2024, the price of the Company's common shares on the CSE closed at $0.275, after closing at or above $0.25 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Trading Period"). Based on the terms of CSE's warrant repricing policies in respect to the Company's Warrants, this triggers the Company's obligation to accelerate the Expiry Date of the 6,109,013 Warrants held by shareholders who participated in the private placement detailed in the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

The exercise period of the Warrants has been accelerated to 30 days (the "Accelerated Term"). Accordingly, the new Expiry Date of the Warrants is January 18, 2025. Any Warrants that are unexercised will expire and be cancelled after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on January 18, 2024.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTC: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

