White Gold Corp. Announces Upsize to Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 - White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to the previously non-announced non-brokered private placement (see Company news release dated December 5, 2024 on SEDAR+), its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,500,000 up to approximately $5,250,000 (the "Offering").

"We are very grateful for the strong interest and support of our exciting and impactful exploration activities in the White Gold District," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay to eligible finders a fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Offered Shares to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such finders. In addition, the Company may issue to eligible finders non-transferable warrants equal to 7.0% of the number of Offered Shares sold in the Offering to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by such eligible finders. Each finder's warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Closing of the first tranche of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 20, 2024 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,000 hectares (3,150 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,203,000 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources(1). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.1 Moz at 1.28 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 0.2 Moz at 1.04 g/t gold(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb copper and 14.5 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb copper and 6.6 Moz gold(3). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See White Gold Corp. press release dated November 19, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

(2) See Newmont Corporation Form 10-K: Annual report for the year ending December 31, 2023, in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources section, dated February 29, 2024, available on EDGAR. Reserves and resources disclosed in this Form 10-K have been prepared in accordance with the Regulation S-K 1300, and do not indicate NI43-101 compliance.

(3) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

