Jade Leader Updates on Upcoming Public Speaking Event and Summer Field Program

CALGARY, December 19, 2024 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") has been working on sample preparation and evaluation of nephrite Jade samples recovered during its August 2024 field program from its Sky Zone, Toad and Scorpion properties over the last quarter. Materials are being prepared for listing on the Company's sales website and gallery at jadeleader.shop.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announces that it's president, Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, B.Sc Hons geology, P.Geol has been invited as a guest speaker on nephrite Jade at the 2025 AGA Gemological Conference held during the Tucson Gem show in Tucson, Arizona this coming February. The AGA (Accredited Gemologists Association) is a top tier gemological association promoting education, research and new developments in the world of gems and gemology with a worldwide membership base.

"In addition to further field success in outlining district scale gem production potential at our 100% owned Jade properties, our investment in being leaders in research and publication of cutting edge nephrite Jade research at the highest academic levels is now leading to recognition by the gemological world which is hungry to learn about new gem discoveries and further understanding of gem formation," stated JP Jutras, President of the Company. "We continue to be encouraged with accretive success in the field, supporting the potential to become a new, ethical and long-time source of gem materials for the industry and the fact that our advocacy is now leading to opportunities to present our findings and materials with groups such as the AGA in Tucson, which continues to be recognized as the largest annual gem trade show on earth."

2024 Field Program Jades Update

The Company has confirmed that very fine grained to cryptocrystalline primary hydrothermal Jades, ranging in color from deep dark/green to black and ranging up to medium greens have been recovered in-situ at both the Toad property, located some 5 kilometers from where these primary jades were first identified at the Sky Zone, as well as on the Scorpion property, 6 kilometers away from the original Sky Zone. Banded Jade material, mixing colors such as dark olive to black and white to beige material was also discovered at both sites. A suite of the new jades being evaluated are outlined in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Top row from left to right, Jades recovered from the Toad Property. Black Jade rough and a 9 by 23 mm ring stone cut from the rough, showing high uniformity and bright vitreous luster. Green Jade partially polished rough with a 10 mm round ring stone for scale. Rough green jade with two faceted cabochon stones and a 19 by 9 mm faceted stone from that rough. New hybrid Jades showing a mix of dark green to black and white jades. Bottom Row, left to right. Black jades from both the Scorpion property and Sky Zone. New green Jade from the Sky Zone, rough is 948.5 grams, with two cut stones showing color, fine grained texture and high luster. Close up of ring stone, 26 mm by 10 mm, cut from 2024 rough. Second piece of rough and cut stones, rough weight 425 grams.

Additional materials recovered from the original Sky Zone, some 3 and 8 meters from the previous pilot scale sampling program in 2021, have shown that deep dark green/black Jades are also present at the Sky Zone in addition to the medium olive green Jade materials previously reported.

The surface area of the jade bearing formation tested at Toad in August 2024 outcrops at surface over some 140 meters of strike length by an average width of 20-40 meters for a total exposed surface area of approximately 1 acre. A second similar jade bearing alteration zone is present on the Toad property to the north, and remains open for future testing. The Scorpion systems require further field mapping to determine their extent.

Given the new data collected in 2024, the Company has prioritized the Toad property as a first order target to conduct a pilot scale production test in 2025, subject to permitting and funding requirements being met for the program.

Ongoing Marketing

Short videos highlighting our materials and mindful extraction protocols continue to be produced and broadcast across various social media platforms, including Youtube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Our latest two video shorts produced since September, namely "Wyoming Jade Fields 2024" and "Wyoming Toad Jades" have already counted over twenty-five thousand (25,186) impressions through our social media platforms.

As per ongoing discussions with various authorities in the gem community, the Company is preparing a number of finished promotional pieces in anticipation of its participation in the Tucson gem show (Figure 2) These pieces, created in-house to ensure custody and single sourcing of the Jade product being presented, will highlight how the Company's Jades can have a wide range of use and lends itself to fine contemporary designs in a market which remains hungry for innovation with not only fine Jade, but also fine American gem products.

Figure 2: Contemporary design using Jade Leader's fine primary Wyoming jades. Beads were carved from Jade harvested at our Sky Zone while the main 7.5 centimeter center pendant piece was carved from black Jade from our Scorpion project. 14 Kt gold pins, and an embedded 8 mm brilliant cut citrine.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras and Jade Leader personnel have maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent trade articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons geology, P.Geol., who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade Leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to advance a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties, all carrying nephrite Jade with various characteristics, in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras", President/Director

info@jadeleader.ca

Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

www.jadeleader.ca

www.jadeleader.shop

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com