American Copper Development Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 19, 2024 - American Copper Development Corp. (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") reports it has received and accepted the resignations of its Chairman and Director Rick van Nieuwenhuyse and Curtis Freeman effective Dec 17, 2024. The board of directors have appointed Michael Murphy as interim Chairman and Director.

Daniel Schieber, director of the board, commented: "Rick and Curt have played a founding role in the development of American Copper from the acquisition of our Lordsburg Project through the first phase of exploration. I speak on behalf of the entire board and team in saying we look forward to continuing to work with Rick during this transition and in offering our best wishes to him and Curt."

Mr. Murphy is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in designing and executing strategic initiatives and creating value for shareholders. Mr. Murphy has an established track record of transformational leadership within the metals and mining sector. He is the founder of TSX-listed gold producer Torex Gold Resources Inc., prior to which he spent more than 15 years in the financial services sector in London, UK, with Merrill Lynch, DLJ, and Credit Suisse. He currently serves as CEO of South Pacific Metals Corp.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property.

