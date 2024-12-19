Bayhorse Silver Underground Drilling Progress at the Bayhorse Silver Mine

Vancouver, December 19, 2024 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports on the progress of the underground diamond drilling underway beneath the Company's silver-copper-antimony rich Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, USA.

As drilling progressed beneath the silver-copper-antimony Bayhorse Mine deposit, at 112 m (370ft) downhole it entered a strongly brecciated zone, that continues to the current depth of 148 m (488ft). Drilling is ongoing.

The Company's senior consulting geologists have suggested the zone is a highly silicified hydrothermal polymictic breccia. It contains multiple rounded, "milled" clasts that probably resulted from high pressure fluids derived from a buried pluton streaming up through the breccia.

Rock types that make up the bulk of the breccia include: rhyolite, andesite, quartzite, meta sedimentary rocks and granite.

An XRF field analysis shows elevated levels of copper, zinc and lead. The reader is cautioned that the XRF field analysis needs to be confirmed by a formal laboratory 35 element assay. The core is in the process of being split and logged prior to submission for laboratory analysis.





Figure 1. Representative core sample from the underground drill holes



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/234586_b4bd97c7d4f35890_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Representative core sample from the underground drill holes



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/234586_b4bd97c7d4f35890_002full.jpg

The Bayhorse exploration model holds that the silver-copper-antimony rich mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine could have its source in underlying shallow granites that may host porphyry copper mineralization.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments, "The drilling entering into a highly siliceous brecciated zone, and the presence of elevated levels of copper, is very encouraging. Drilling is ongoing and further updates will be forthcoming."

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine includes a state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

