Vanadiumcorp Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Vancouver - 19 December 2024 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") seeking approval of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing").

On receipt of approval from the TSXV, the Company will issue up to 3,125,000 $0.16 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 5,333,333 $0.15 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share of the Company and one (1) non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), with each FT Warrant exercisable to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.20 for three years from the date of issue.

Each NFT Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.20 for three years from the date of issue.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favor of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2024.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.

The Company may pay Finder's fees in accordance with TSXV policies.

Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and metallurgical testing on the Company's wholly-owned mineral properties and general corporate purposes.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Kristien Davenport has been appointed as President of the Company. Kristien has 24 years of experience in business development and corporate communications, with a strong focus on investor relations and capital funding from her time at B&D Capital Partners. Kristien has also worked with new technology at Bigspin Technology and battery solutions at Ballard Power Systems, as well as supporting clients in the natural resources sector.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is engaged in the production of high-quality vanadium electrolytes for the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFB). The Company's pilot plant facility is based in Val-des-Sources, Québec. The Company is also advancing technologies for the production of the strategic V-Ti and potentially high grade Fe located at its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects, including at its flagship Lac Doré deposit near Chibougamau, Québec. The successful deployment of these technologies would enable stable, long-term access to the Company's deposits of critical metals, including vanadium feedstock for the production of electrolytes by the Company.

Chief Operating Officer and Director Gilles Dupuis, P. Eng. is the qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) who has reviewed this news release.

