Newmont Files Early Warning Report

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (together with its affiliates, "Newmont" or the "Company") announced today that Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC (the "Vendor"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont, sold 9,500,000 common shares of Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond") held by the Vendor by way of a private placement transaction for an aggregate purchase price of $190,000.00, being $0.02 per share (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Vendor sold 9,500,000 common shares of Star Diamond ("Star Diamond Shares"), representing approximately 1.54% of the issued and outstanding Star Diamond Shares as of the date of the Transaction. Accordingly, the disposition of the Vendor's Star Diamond Shares represents a decrease in Newmont's ownership from approximately 11.45% to 9.92% of the issued and outstanding Star Diamond Shares.

Newmont Canada has no current intention to acquire any Star Diamond Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire beneficial ownership or control of the Shares or other securities of Star Diamond whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Newmont under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, please contact Neil Backhouse at +1 (303) 837-5002 or investor.relations@newmont.com.

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237.

