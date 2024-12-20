Auriant Mining AB (publ.) shares to be moved from First North Premier Segment to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Auriant Mining AB (the "Company") has been informed by the Exchange that its shares (AUR, ISIN code SE0001337213) will be moved from the First North Premier Segment to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The segment change will become effective at market open on Thursday, 2 January 2025. The reason for the change is that the Company's average market capitalization is below the 10 MEUR threshold, required for listing at the First North Premier Segment.
The Company confirms its plan to apply for delisting of the Company's shares upon expiration of 3 months from the date of the Company's announcement made on 14 October 2024.
Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!