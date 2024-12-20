Northern Dynasty: Alaska Governor Asks Trump to Prioritize Alaska-Specific Executive Order to Simplify Permitting

VANCOUVER, December 20, 2024 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") advise that Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy recently sent a report entitled "Alaska Priorities for Federal Transition" to President-elect Donald Trump along with a letter, asking that the President-elect issue an Alaska-specific Executive Order on his first day in office reversing several unfriendly resource extraction initiatives put in place by the Biden Administration.

Included in the document are many recommendations including, but not limited to, simplification of the Clean Water Act regulations consistent with the Supreme Court Sackett decision on the definition of Waters of the United States, the requirement for State Approval for 404 (c) vetoes under certain conditions, and that changes be made to compensatory mitigation requirements to account for Alaska's unique characteristics.

"We would like to say we are in agreement with all of the Governor's requests as they will enhance the permitting process, which will allow an unbiased science and fact-based regulatory oversight and process, helping the U.S. to achieve security of supply of critical metals from American/Alaskan sources. In particular, we see that a number of the requests relate to the Clean Water Act regulations as set out above (Sacket decision), and to several of the findings and directions within the Remand Order issued by US Army Corps of Engineers Administrative Appeal of our Record of Decision denial," said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO. "The recommendations would empower the State's right to direct and oversee the permitting process, particularly on State lands, reduce agency overreach and duplication of work among federal agencies, simplify the permitting process and help unlock the State's vast critical mineral potential for the benefit of all Americans."

The full report can be found at the following link: https://gov.alaska.gov/dunleavy-administration-submits-transition-report-to-trump-transition-hq/.

